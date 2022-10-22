Free art exhibition in Perth city centre will see unit turned into ‘abandoned’ toy shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A shop on Perth High Street is set to be transformed into an abandoned toy store as part of a new art exhibition launching at the end of October.

Perth is the first city in Scotland to experience Jupiter Artland’s new art project, Juptier+, which aims to inspire young people and bring footfall back to city centres.

The commissioned exhibition by Scottish artist Rachel Maclean will see Perth High Street become the home of a seemingly abandoned cartoon toy shop.

The exhibition is free to the public and will run from Friday until January 29.

Rachel is known for her creation of fantasy worlds and already has a permanent exhibition at Jupiter Artland in Edinburgh where she created an abandoned high street shop within the woodland of the sculpture park.

Perth has been chosen as the first city to experience the project – which Jupiter+ intends to roll out nationwide – due to the “transformational changes being seen in the regeneration of Perth and its city centre”.

Learning space

The exhibition on Perth High street will also feature a learning space for students and young people aged 15-25 that will include a green screen studio, media labs and creative workshop spaces.

With the project, Jupiter+ is aiming to reverse the decline in young people taking creative subjects at school and higher education, with group slots available for education and community groups to visit the exhibition and travel bursaries available.

The project has been enabled through a creative partnership between Jupiter+, Horsecross Arts and Perth & Kinross Council and the team at Jupiter Artland.

Jupiter Artland on ‘mission’ to transform Scottish communities

Founder, Nicky Wilson, said the team at Jupiter Artland is on a mission to transform communities in Scotland.

She said: “This is the most ambitious arts project we’ve undertaken, and we’re delighted to be able to launch it in the beautiful city of Perth.

“We aim to reach every child and young person in Scotland to give them the opportunity to enjoy, visit, learn and to create their own artwork.

“We want to open their eyes to the opportunities that the creative industries

can offer.

“And too many of our high streets have been hit by the shift to online shopping.

“I firmly believe that art has a key role to play in reimagining our town and city centres as places to spend time and enjoy.

“We are delighted that one of Scotland’s greatest living artists Rachel Maclean has agreed to re-imagine her work Mimi for the historic Perth high street, introducing her distinctive creative voice to a new audience and offering a tailored programme of workshops and development opportunities for 15-25-year-olds.”