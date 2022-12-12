Volunteers needed to remove dangerous plant from River Almond in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers are being sought to help remove giant hogweed from the River Almond next year.

The plant can pose a danger to human health as its toxic sap can cause severe skin burns.

A project to control the invasive species along the River Almond has received £10,115 funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.

The plant – which resembles a gigantic cow parsley – can grow up to five metres high.

Perth and Kinross Council – in partnership with Tayside Biodiversity Partnership and the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative – is responding to a “significant problem” with the species on Perthshire’s River Almond.

Significant problem near Perth

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This project which received £10,115 of funding from the Nature Restoration Fund was submitted by the Tayside Biodiversity Partnership, and is in collaboration with Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative.

“We are currently mapping out the extent of the giant hogweed in the area, including further up the river around Almondbank and Inveralmond, where we are aware it is a significant problem.

“Currently we only have funding to treat the giant hogweed at the River Almond but may look at expanding this in other areas in future years.

“We are looking for seven volunteers – anyone interested in volunteering to help with this can contact HannahWilson@pkc.gov.uk for further information.”