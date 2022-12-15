Plans for holiday development near Gleneagles Hotel cut by nearly half

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A firm behind a new holiday development near the Gleneagles Hotel has cut its plans by nearly half.

Glasgow-based Anchorus Limited wants to build accommodation on a site to the west of Auchterarder – and about a mile north of the luxury resort.

In 2019, initial proposals for a £60 million development with 196 homes were unveiled.

Those were downscaled to 122 homes after locals said the development was too large.

That application was then withdrawn in December and, following discussions with Perth and Kinross Council – which suggested it could not support the previous plans – a further application has now been submitted, reducing the number of proposed homes to 68.

If approved, people will be able to buy the two-bedroom, single-storey houses – which will be split into clusters of between four and 10 properties.

A leisure and retail hub would also be built at the entrance to the site – including a residents’ gym, farm shop/deli, sales office, reception and outdoor play area.

Those behind the project say at least 10 jobs would be created – while an eco bus service would encourage those staying in the lodges to use nearby businesses and services.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant by Graham and Sibbald says the presence of the Gleneagles Hotel, existing tourist facilities and transport links, are a “significant draw”.

Site ‘uniquely positioned to capitalise on tourism’

It says: “Gleneagles and Auchterarder are uniquely positioned within Perthshire to capitalise on the tourism market.

“The Gleneagles Hotel is a world-class establishment and a significant draw to this particular location.

“Auchterarder is easily accessible from the A9 and the Gleneagles train station enhances accessibility to this area and connectivity to wider Perthshire and beyond.

“The proposed development will create local employment opportunities associated with the operation and maintenance of the proposed development and within the hub gym and ancillary retail uses.

“Local businesses and tourism attractions will be actively promoted.”

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.