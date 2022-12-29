‘Financial crisis will get worse before it gets better’ warns Perthshire anti-poverty charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head of a Perthshire anti-poverty charity says the current financial crisis will worsen before it improves and warns it could be the start of an energy pandemic.

Angela Hanvey runs the Christian’s Against Poverty’s (CAP) branch in Highland Perthshire and says people do not have enough money to pay their rising bills and are likely to be in increasing debt due to Christmas.

Angela said: “The situation is going to get worse over winter and I think we will see an increase in people coming to us for help next spring.

“Come April, we’ve no idea what the fuel bills will be like and the government support won’t be the same. This could be the start of an energy pandemic.

She also warns a proposed increase in income tax next year will create additional problems for people who are already struggling. Council tax in Perth and Kinross could also increase by 3% next year.

She added: “Problems people have experienced this year are going to continue into next year and with the talk of increasing tax, that will affect people and their income. People will be taking home less money but pay the same amount or more in bills.

“In terms of the current financial crisis, I believe it is going to get worse before it gets better. A lot of people can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“On how long it is going to last – how long is a bit of string?”

Angela says while more people are asking for help, they often suffer in silence for a long time before approaching debt advice services.

Angela wants to reduce the stigma around asking for help and encourage people to ask as early as possible.

She said: “People ignore their debt and focus on getting through Christmas then worry about the money later, rather than budgeting or cutting down.

“The middle of January when bills hit the mats, that’s when people realise they are struggling.

“It will sometimes take them months or years to come to us and ask for support, they feel too proud or embarrassed.

“I am so passionate about reducing the stigma, encouraging people to access the help out there and telling people there is hope.”

Help from the CAP is available by contacting the centre on 0800 328 0006 or info@capuk.org.

The Perthshire branch works closely with local food larders to further support people in need.