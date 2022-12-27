Plans for new skatepark in Alyth revealed as site chosen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new skatepark in Alyth have taken a step forward as a location has been confirmed.

Unused derelict land near Mill Street has been identified the best site for the skatepark.

Proposed by Alyth Development Trust, the new addition will be a first for the Perthshire town.

It is hoped preparations to the site will begin in early 2023.

High demand for skatepark

Laura Rodger, director of Alyth Development Trust, says it marks the next stage of work to get the skatepark ready next year.

She said: “Alyth’s young people have wanted a skatepark for a long time, and our community action plan last year reflected this by including it as a priority project.

“We believe this site is ideal for a skatepark and we’re excited about securing planning approval and then working with the community, especially Alyth’s young people, on turning the dream into reality next year.”

The trust has received £40,000 towards the project, two thirds of which was provided by the Scottish Government.

The site chosen to house the new skatepark has been unused for several years, but offers room for equipment and is close to the town centre.

Skatepark will bring something for everyone

Should the application be successful, the land, currently owned by Perth and Kinross Council, will be transferred through community ownership.

Working group member and avid skater Angus Gray said: “I joined the working group to help bring a skate park to Alyth.

“It adds something missing and helps encourage people, young and old, to try something new.

“It also adds to Alyth’s wheeled sports facilities.

“We have a downhill track for off-road, so why not have a place for more urban sports?”

It is hoped the plans will be submitted to the council this month, with a consultation to be carried out among the local community.