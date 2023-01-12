A9 reopens near Blair Atholl after seven lorries jack-knife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 near Blair Atholl in Perthshire has now fully reopened after seven lorries jack-knifed in the early hours of Thursday.

The busy route had been closed to all traffic for over five hours with the northbound carriageway only reopening shortly before 6am.

Traffic Scotland has now confirmed the southbound carriageway, which had remained shut, has now also reopened after the recovery of several vehicles.

The first incident occurred shortly after midnight near Dalnaspidal, forcing the full closure of the the road in both directions.

Police later received reports of five lorries having jack-knifed near House of Bruar, with a seventh incident reported at around 2am.

Motorists were advised to use an alternative route where possible

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were made aware of a lorry having jack-knifed on the A9 southbound near Dalnaspidal around 12.15am on Thursday.

“Reports were received of a further five lorries having jack-knifed in the area and the road was closed between House of Bruar and Dalwhinnie.

UPDATE ❗️⌚️08:54#A9 Calvine The Northbound carriageway is now

OPEN✅ Southbound carriageway remains

⛔CLOSED⛔

after an earlier collision#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/eA7LptekqT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 12, 2023

“Around 2am, officers at the scene were made aware of a further lorry having jack-knifed at the scene.”