Queues following two-vehicle crash on A90 near Kinfauns

A two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Kinfauns caused tailbacks on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened eastbound between Kinfauns and Glendoick at 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police attended the A90 near Kinfauns, following a two-vehicle crash.

“Recovery is being arranged.”

❗️NEW ⌚️06:55#A90 – Kinfauns/Glendoick Reports of a two vehicle collision on the #A90 at Kinfauns on the Eastbound carriageway. There's also a breakdown on the Westbound carriageway reported at Glendoick. Police are in attendance 🚓 Traffic coping for now.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/GkHjrZAGNu — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 18, 2023

The road was closed eastbound but reopened around 9am.

Drivers were warned tailbacks may continue throughout the morning due to a number of incidents on the route.

There was a breakdown on the westbound carriageway at Glendoick, as well as an crash on the northbound carriageway on the A90 Barnhill to St Madoes road.

One witness told The Courier queues stretched back to junction 11 on the M90.

She said: “I was driving up the M90, signs were saying there was a crash on the A90 and queues were back to junction 11 on the M90.

“Cars were at a standstill right back to the office slip to junction 11 at the M90 and went for what I thought was miles.

“It looked like rush hour chaos and then some.

“I hope everyone is okay, that’s what is more important.

“I couldn’t see it from where I was so I have no idea how bad it was”