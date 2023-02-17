No ‘current’ plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee’s low emission zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council currently has no plans to introduce low emission zones.

It was confirmed this week at a meeting of PKC’s climate change and sustainability committee.

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes asked if there was “any danger” of low emission zones being introduced in Perth.

He said he was aware of concerns from one business owner about the introduction of a low emission zone in Dundee.

‘There’s no requirement for them’

A council officer told councillors there were “currently” no plans for a similar scheme in Perth.

The council’s principal officer for air quality said: “In 2019 all councils – as part of their annual progress report – had to do an assessment to determine whether a low emissions zone would be beneficial in their air quality management area.

“We did this for both Crieff and Perth.

“And the results of that showed it wasn’t necessary.

“What we are already doing was expected to get us down below national objectives.

“Only if there’s a significant change in what we’re recording for air pollution will we need to revisit this.

“There’s no requirement for them.

“There has been talk in the past of people thinking it would be a good thing to put in voluntarily but currently we have got no plans for it.”

£60 fines in Dundee

Dundee’s low emission zone will see drivers of older vehicles fined £60 if they enter the city centre.