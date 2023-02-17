Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake ‘hit home’ when he couldn’t reach friend as he appeals to Dunfermline fans for donations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake ‘hit home’ when he couldn’t reach friend as he appeals to Dunfermline fans for donations

By Craig Cairns
February 17 2023, 4.58pm
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

It was Deniz Mehmet who approached the club with the idea to use Saturday’s match to raise funds and awareness of the appalling recent scenes in Turkey and Syria.

Parts of the countries are in mass destruction after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region earlier this month.

At least 41,000 are dead and as many as 17 million people have been affected.

Many are still missing, including Christian Atsu – a player for Hatayspor, based in the Hatay Province in the south of Turkey where the earthquake struck.

After an initial period of worry Mehmet – who was born in England but is of Turkish-Cypriot descent and had a spell playing in Turkey with Kayserispor – finally made contact with his good friend Kamil Ahmet Corekci, who like Atsu plays for Hatayspor.

The earthquakes has left parts of the countries devastated. Image: Sutterstock.

“I was having a couple of chats with [Kamil]. He said it’s been traumatising, everything that’s been going on over there,” said Mehmet.

Thinking the worst

“It’s really horrible, what’s going on – all the families that have been affected – [I want to] try and help out as much as possible.

“I remember the first day you hear of what’s going on – the minute I saw ‘earthquake in Hatay’ and all the cities surrounding it, I tried to get in contact and couldn’t get a hold of him at first.

“It hits home and makes you a bit uneasy. You’re thinking the worst all of a sudden.

“Getting in contact with other friends out there: ‘Have you heard from him … have you heard from him … what’s going on?’.

“It’s a relief to know when you hear and know he’s fine, he’s just getting things sorted out. It’s not nice, to be honest.”

The events have motivated Mehmet to do what he can to help from afar.

He will wear a bespoke shirt with the Turkish flag for this weekend’s visit of Airdrie to the KDM Group East End Park.

The Dunfermline will wear black armbands and the keepers’ gloves will be up for grabs as part of the 50/50 draw where there will also be a chance to win the £1000 jackpot.

Appeal for donations

Profits from the draw will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Mehmet’s specially made shirt will be raffled off separately with proceeds also going to the appeal.

Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Pars fans are also encouraged to make a direct donation to the campaign where possible.

“Any donation possible is more than enough to go towards families,” continued Mehmet.

“Small amounts such as £10 can get blankets for two people, £25 can feed their family for 10 days and £50 can give shelter to two families.

“It’s not a great deal of money, but it can give so much over there in the circumstances they have out there right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in pensive mood after his side's loss to Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
Liam Fox has discussed life away from football. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on the cheerleader he can always rely on amid Dundee United struggles
Who are St Johnstone's Tannadice heroes? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone are the opponents on Dundee United Legends Day, here are 5 Perth…
Walking Down The Halbeath Road is a new play by Mike Gibb.
Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline's triumphant and tragic season to be relived in…

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
2
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented