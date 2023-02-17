Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake ‘hit home’ when he couldn’t reach friend as he appeals to Dunfermline fans for donations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was Deniz Mehmet who approached the club with the idea to use Saturday’s match to raise funds and awareness of the appalling recent scenes in Turkey and Syria.

Parts of the countries are in mass destruction after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region earlier this month.

At least 41,000 are dead and as many as 17 million people have been affected.

Many are still missing, including Christian Atsu – a player for Hatayspor, based in the Hatay Province in the south of Turkey where the earthquake struck.

After an initial period of worry Mehmet – who was born in England but is of Turkish-Cypriot descent and had a spell playing in Turkey with Kayserispor – finally made contact with his good friend Kamil Ahmet Corekci, who like Atsu plays for Hatayspor.

“I was having a couple of chats with [Kamil]. He said it’s been traumatising, everything that’s been going on over there,” said Mehmet.

Thinking the worst

“It’s really horrible, what’s going on – all the families that have been affected – [I want to] try and help out as much as possible.

“I remember the first day you hear of what’s going on – the minute I saw ‘earthquake in Hatay’ and all the cities surrounding it, I tried to get in contact and couldn’t get a hold of him at first.

“It hits home and makes you a bit uneasy. You’re thinking the worst all of a sudden.

“Getting in contact with other friends out there: ‘Have you heard from him … have you heard from him … what’s going on?’.

“It’s a relief to know when you hear and know he’s fine, he’s just getting things sorted out. It’s not nice, to be honest.”

The events have motivated Mehmet to do what he can to help from afar.

He will wear a bespoke shirt with the Turkish flag for this weekend’s visit of Airdrie to the KDM Group East End Park.

The Dunfermline will wear black armbands and the keepers’ gloves will be up for grabs as part of the 50/50 draw where there will also be a chance to win the £1000 jackpot.

Appeal for donations

Profits from the draw will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Mehmet’s specially made shirt will be raffled off separately with proceeds also going to the appeal.

Pars fans are also encouraged to make a direct donation to the campaign where possible.

“Any donation possible is more than enough to go towards families,” continued Mehmet.

“Small amounts such as £10 can get blankets for two people, £25 can feed their family for 10 days and £50 can give shelter to two families.

“It’s not a great deal of money, but it can give so much over there in the circumstances they have out there right now.”