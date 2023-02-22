[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local environmental group St Fillans in Bloom has reached a pivotal stage in its plan to reinstate the iconic ‘Still’ sculpture in Loch Earn.

Still, which was made from hundreds of mirrored tiles and became popularly known as Mirror Man, became a popular tourist draw after it was installed in 2014.

Created by renowned Scottish sculptor and environmental artist Rob Mulholland, the sculpture has been absent from the loch since October 2017.

It was “put it into retirement” by the statue’s owner who remains unidentified.

Since planning permission was granted, the group has been raising funds to purchase the sculpture, as well as to cover the associated costs with returning it to the loch.

It has now reached its fundraising target and the group celebrated last Friday by visiting the artist’s studio near Drymen, Stirlingshire where the sculpture is being stored while minor repairs and strengthening works are carried out.

Perthshire’s ‘Angel of the North’

During its three years in place, Still drew comparisons with Anthony Gormley’s Angel of the North or the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen.

Rob said: “I’m delighted to be working with St Fillans in Bloom to return Still to Loch Earn.

“The sculpture has had a real journey from when it was first installed in 2014.

“My original concept was to create a sculpture that symbolised the physical and spiritual relationship between humans and the natural world, and it’s humbling to see the connections people have made with it across the globe.”

The group is hoping to have the sculpture returned to the loch in spring or summer this year.

Audrey Gavigan, treasurer of St Fillans in Bloom, said: “We have been inundated with enquiries from locals and visitors alike who are eager to see Still returned to the village.”

Return will attract visitors

The group is being aided by the Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association, which is providing project management and fundraising support.

The association was initiated by Perth and Kinross Council, which continues to work in partnership to support 48 local volunteer “bloom” groups to carry out a wide variety of environmental and physical improvements in their local area.

Karen McDonnell, chair of the association, said: “I’m delighted the association has supported St Fillans in Bloom reach this exciting project milestone.

“During its time in Loch Earn the sculpture gained international recognition – its return will provide a welcome boost to the local community and attract visitors to the area.”