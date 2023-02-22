Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Iconic Mirror Man ‘Still’ set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
February 22 2023, 1.38pm
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Local environmental group St Fillans in Bloom has reached a pivotal stage in its plan to reinstate the iconic ‘Still’ sculpture in Loch Earn.

Still, which was made from hundreds of mirrored tiles and became popularly known as Mirror Man, became a popular tourist draw after it was installed in 2014.

Created by renowned Scottish sculptor and environmental artist Rob Mulholland, the sculpture has been absent from the loch since October 2017.

The art installation was a big visitor attraction.

It was “put it into retirement” by the statue’s owner who remains unidentified.

Since planning permission was granted, the group has been raising funds to purchase the sculpture, as well as to cover the associated costs with returning it to the loch.

It has now reached its fundraising target and the group celebrated last Friday by visiting the artist’s studio near Drymen, Stirlingshire where the sculpture is being stored while minor repairs and strengthening works are carried out.

Perthshire’s ‘Angel of the North’

During its three years in place, Still drew comparisons with Anthony Gormley’s Angel of the North or the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen.

Rob Mulholland.

Rob said: “I’m delighted to be working with St Fillans in Bloom to return Still to Loch Earn.

“The sculpture has had a real journey from when it was first installed in 2014.

“My original concept was to create a sculpture that symbolised the physical and spiritual relationship between humans and the natural world, and it’s humbling to see the connections people have made with it across the globe.”

The group is hoping to have the sculpture returned to the loch in spring or summer this year.

Audrey Gavigan, treasurer of St Fillans in Bloom, said: “We have been inundated with enquiries from locals and visitors alike who are eager to see Still returned to the village.”

Return will attract visitors

The group is being aided by the Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association, which is providing project management and fundraising support.

The association was initiated by Perth and Kinross Council, which continues to work in partnership to support 48 local volunteer “bloom” groups to carry out a wide variety of environmental and physical improvements in their local area.

Environmental artist Rob Mulholland, Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association’s Susan Crawford, treasurer of St Fillans in Bloom Audrey Gavigan, Perth and Kinross Council’s Elspeth Bruce and St Fillans in Bloom member Geoff Hardman-Carter. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.

Karen McDonnell, chair of the association, said: “I’m delighted the association has supported St Fillans in Bloom reach this exciting project milestone.

“During its time in Loch Earn the sculpture gained international recognition – its return will provide a welcome boost to the local community and attract visitors to the area.”

