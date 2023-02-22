MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee

By Martel Maxwell
February 22 2023, 2.19pm
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan has set up home in Dundee. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

I’ve been thinking about the directions life can take you in after last week’s column about Neil Forsyth.

My old schoolmate from Dundee has become a globally recognised writer and director – currently being feted for his TV drama The Gold – even if it’s not the kind of route our career advisers used to suggest.

And now I’m fascinated by the life of another Dundonian. A new one this time, in the shape of Bafta-winning actor Barry Keoghan.

His is the extraordinary tale of a man, now 30, who grew up in Dublin, where he lived in 13 foster homes over seven years.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "From adversity, with all the odds stacked against him, he only went and got a blinking BAFTA."

His father was not around and when he was 12 years old, his mother died from a heroin overdose.

The time reinforced the bonds between him and his brother Eric, who he calls a “legend”.

Kicked out of his school’s play for “messing about”, he used to sneak into the local cinema without paying – earning himself a ban there too.

He started boxing and that looked a likely career, but he found forays into acting therapeutic.

Barry Keoghan and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Golden Globes
Barry Keoghan and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Golden Globes. Image: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock.

Applying for roles and studying acting at The Factory in Dublin allowed him to let go of some of the pain which he endured during his childhood.

From Dunkirk to Dundee – Barry Keoghan’s remarkable journey

Fast forward a bit and he got a major breakthrough when he landed a role in the World War II film Dunkirk where he portrayed the character George Mills.

And fast forward a little more, to last weekend, he was awarded a Bafta for best supporting actor for his role in the movie The Banshees of Inisherin.

Which kind of brings us up to date.

It’s a remarkable story. And now, unlikely as it may sound, it’s taken another twist.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Because Bafta winner Barry has made Dundee, or rather Broughty Ferry, his home, along with partner Alyson Kierans and their son Brando (which is a great name incidentally).

Who knows? He’s maybe even leafing through his copy of the Tele as we speak.

BAFTA success and The Fish for a local – Barry Keoghan has got it made in Dundee

Researching his background made difficult reading in parts.

Yes his journey has been commendable, inspirational.

And I couldn’t help but think how tough it must be to suddenly have such personal details laid bare for everyone to see.

But maybe the story of his achievements will change the course of other people’s lives, and for that he should be proud.

Barry Keoghan and his wife Alyson Kierans at a red carpet event
Barry Keoghan and his partner Alyson Kierans have made their home in Dundee.

He did it.

From adversity, with all the odds stacked against him, he only went and got a blinking Bafta (and is second favourite for the Oscar).

The cherry on the cake is that Barry has found love and his own wee family.

And now he can pop into the haven that is The Fish for a pint to collect his thoughts any time he fancies.

People can achieve amazing things if they find what they are good at and never give up.

Barry Keoghan proves that and I hope Dundee brings him years of happiness.

