MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee

I’ve been thinking about the directions life can take you in after last week’s column about Neil Forsyth.

My old schoolmate from Dundee has become a globally recognised writer and director – currently being feted for his TV drama The Gold – even if it’s not the kind of route our career advisers used to suggest.

And now I’m fascinated by the life of another Dundonian. A new one this time, in the shape of Bafta-winning actor Barry Keoghan.

His is the extraordinary tale of a man, now 30, who grew up in Dublin, where he lived in 13 foster homes over seven years.

His father was not around and when he was 12 years old, his mother died from a heroin overdose.

The time reinforced the bonds between him and his brother Eric, who he calls a “legend”.

Kicked out of his school’s play for “messing about”, he used to sneak into the local cinema without paying – earning himself a ban there too.

He started boxing and that looked a likely career, but he found forays into acting therapeutic.

Applying for roles and studying acting at The Factory in Dublin allowed him to let go of some of the pain which he endured during his childhood.

From Dunkirk to Dundee – Barry Keoghan’s remarkable journey

Fast forward a bit and he got a major breakthrough when he landed a role in the World War II film Dunkirk where he portrayed the character George Mills.

And fast forward a little more, to last weekend, he was awarded a Bafta for best supporting actor for his role in the movie The Banshees of Inisherin.

Which kind of brings us up to date.

It’s a remarkable story. And now, unlikely as it may sound, it’s taken another twist.

Because Bafta winner Barry has made Dundee, or rather Broughty Ferry, his home, along with partner Alyson Kierans and their son Brando (which is a great name incidentally).

Who knows? He’s maybe even leafing through his copy of the Tele as we speak.

BAFTA success and The Fish for a local – Barry Keoghan has got it made in Dundee

Researching his background made difficult reading in parts.

Yes his journey has been commendable, inspirational.

And I couldn’t help but think how tough it must be to suddenly have such personal details laid bare for everyone to see.

But maybe the story of his achievements will change the course of other people’s lives, and for that he should be proud.

He did it.

From adversity, with all the odds stacked against him, he only went and got a blinking Bafta (and is second favourite for the Oscar).

The cherry on the cake is that Barry has found love and his own wee family.

And now he can pop into the haven that is The Fish for a pint to collect his thoughts any time he fancies.

People can achieve amazing things if they find what they are good at and never give up.

Barry Keoghan proves that and I hope Dundee brings him years of happiness.