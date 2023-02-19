Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS By Lindsey Hamilton February 19 2023, 7.00pm Updated: February 19 2023, 7.53pm Barry Keoghan. Image: PA [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barry Keoghan, the Irish movie star who has just set up home in Dundee, has won best supporting actor at the BAFTAS. The 30-year-old has won the award for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. The announcement came just before the British Academy Film Awards screened on the BBC at 7pm on Sunday night. Keoghan’s thanks Dedicating the award to children from the area he comes from in Summerhill in Dublin Keoghan said he “should have planned this, really” before thanking his co-stars and Ireland.” Barry Keoghan on the red carpet at the BAFTAS. Image: PA The award winner is living in Broughty Ferry with partner Alyson Kierans and their son Brando. Barry Keoghan with partner Alyson and son Brando. Image: Barry Keoghan/Instagram. Alyson, an orthodontist, grew up in the City of Discovery. They relocated from London in November and recently bought their own house in The Ferry. 