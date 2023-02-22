Perthshire opticians taken over by long-serving employees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A long-standing Perthshire opticians has been taken over by two employees after its previous owners retired.

Family-run Erskine Eyecare’s Auchterarder practice opened in 1967.

For the past 30 years, it was run by Niall Erskine, whose dad Roy opened the shop more than five decades ago, and his wife Tracey.

The couple retired at the end of last year.

Now, two employees have taken over the business, which also has a practice in Dunblane.

New bosses for Perthshire opticians

Clinical director Scott Busby and commercial director Jim Stone want to add to the firm’s rich history.

Mr Busby has been managing the Auchterarder practice, having taken over from Mr Erskine.

He said: “Having now been with Erskine Eyecare for seven years, I’m really passionate about ensuring we maintain a professional, yet personal approach to patient care.”

Mr Stone, meanwhile, has been with the business for 11 years, working initially an optician and more recently as a practice manager.

The new bosses want to ensure the practices are kept to a high standard. They are also keen to keep up-to-date with advancements in technology.

Mr Stone said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the amount of support and well-wishes we have received from our existing patients.

“It’s so important to us as an independent business that we have such loyal patients as it really does allow our practices to continue to thrive.

“We look forward to providing a warm welcome to many new patients over the coming years.”

Erskine Eyecare’s beginnings

The origins of RS Erskine & Co can be traced back to the 1920s, when Andrew Erskine set up his opticians and chemist shop in Fochabers.

He moved to Bridge of Allan in 1943 and laid the foundations for Erskine Eyecare.

The Dunblane practice was founded by Andrew’s son Roy in 1965, who opened the Auchterdarder branch two years later.

Roy and optician Gordon Logan worked together to grow the business until Roy’s retirement in 1991.

Niall and Tracey oversaw the relocation to the bigger premises in Bridge of Allan in and Auchterarder .