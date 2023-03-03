Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area

By Emma Duncan
March 3 2023, 12.00pm
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Neighbours of a controversial Airbnb in Perth have urged councillors to refuse a licence for the property.

The holiday let in the Muirton area has been operating since August but a recent law change means a licence is now required.

Residents of Muirton Place have called on councillors to reject the licence, saying it will be noisy, cause parking problems and lead to a loss of security and privacy.

The flat’s sitting room. Image: Sofya Devyatova

But the application by owner Sofya Devyatova, who runs the two-bedroom flat with her husband Abdul, says there have been no problems or noise complaints so far.

The Scottish Government introduced new legislation for short term lets last year, meaning all landlords must apply for licences to run tourist accommodation in residential properties.

What are the objections?

The application will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee on Monday.

Eight neighbours have lodged objections, detailing concerns including:

  • Noise
  • Increased parking and traffic problems
  • Airbnb would “detract from character and amenity of the street” and bring down property values
  • Loss of security and privacy
  • Concern for safety of elderly residents
  • Property will not be available as a home for local people
Neighbours have objected to using the flat as a holiday let. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Neighbour Marian Doogan said: “Parking in Muirton Place is already an issue and problematic.

“Perth and Kinross Council will be aware of the lengthy consultations with residents over the years as to the parking problems in the street.

“An operating Airbnb would bring additional traffic to the street as tenants would require on street parking.”

Residents of Muirton Place say parking is already a problem there. Image: Sofya Devyatova

Fellow resident Archie Marshall says: “Introducing a commercial operation of this type into a neighbourhood will adversely affect the nature of the street.

“During lockdown the sense of community was evident and the neighbourhood needs residents who are long-term and not just there for a few nights.”

Some neighbours welcome Muirton Airbnb

Some neighbours are in support of the plans.

Addressing the concerns, application agent Michael Roy says there have been no noise complaints made against the property.

He adds that sustainable modes of travel will be encouraged and guests will most likely all travel in one car.

Eight people objected to the licence application.

Ms Devyatova pointed out Airbnb guests contribute to the local economy.

She added: “The flat is an investment for us and I worked really hard to get it and get it to the standard it is.

“We know what kind of guests we want to stay there and get their details before they arrive.

“We spoke to the neighbours and told them what we were going to do but didn’t think they would object to it. We understand it could be something new to them.

“We have two children and are just trying to make a living for our family.”

