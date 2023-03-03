Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neighbours of a controversial Airbnb in Perth have urged councillors to refuse a licence for the property.

The holiday let in the Muirton area has been operating since August but a recent law change means a licence is now required.

Residents of Muirton Place have called on councillors to reject the licence, saying it will be noisy, cause parking problems and lead to a loss of security and privacy.

But the application by owner Sofya Devyatova, who runs the two-bedroom flat with her husband Abdul, says there have been no problems or noise complaints so far.

The Scottish Government introduced new legislation for short term lets last year, meaning all landlords must apply for licences to run tourist accommodation in residential properties.

What are the objections?

The application will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee on Monday.

Eight neighbours have lodged objections, detailing concerns including:

Noise

Increased parking and traffic problems

Airbnb would “detract from character and amenity of the street” and bring down property values

Loss of security and privacy

Concern for safety of elderly residents

Property will not be available as a home for local people

Neighbour Marian Doogan said: “Parking in Muirton Place is already an issue and problematic.

“Perth and Kinross Council will be aware of the lengthy consultations with residents over the years as to the parking problems in the street.

“An operating Airbnb would bring additional traffic to the street as tenants would require on street parking.”

Fellow resident Archie Marshall says: “Introducing a commercial operation of this type into a neighbourhood will adversely affect the nature of the street.

“During lockdown the sense of community was evident and the neighbourhood needs residents who are long-term and not just there for a few nights.”

Some neighbours welcome Muirton Airbnb

Some neighbours are in support of the plans.

Addressing the concerns, application agent Michael Roy says there have been no noise complaints made against the property.

He adds that sustainable modes of travel will be encouraged and guests will most likely all travel in one car.

Ms Devyatova pointed out Airbnb guests contribute to the local economy.

She added: “The flat is an investment for us and I worked really hard to get it and get it to the standard it is.

“We know what kind of guests we want to stay there and get their details before they arrive.

“We spoke to the neighbours and told them what we were going to do but didn’t think they would object to it. We understand it could be something new to them.

“We have two children and are just trying to make a living for our family.”