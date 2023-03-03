Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing long delays due to a lorry fire and a crash on the A9 north of Dunblane.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on the northbound carriageway at around 3.20pm on Friday.

The road was closed for several hours but one lane has now reopened.

A separate collision also caused tailbacks on the southbound side.

Motorists have been facing delays of more than 30 minutes in the area.

Video shared on social media showed huge plumes of smoke coming from the vehicle.

@STVNews tanker on fire on A9 northbound and 3 car accident from rubber nickers blocking M9 Southbound outside Dunblane pic.twitter.com/NkcHGWKAjp — Angie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@hawkgrrrl1) March 3, 2023

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “This was reported to police at around 3.20pm on Friday.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says it sent three appliances to the incident.