Home News Perth & Kinross

Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join effort

By Kieran Webster
March 21 2023, 3.01pm Updated: March 21 2023, 5.55pm
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A search operation is continuing in an effort to find a Fife man who went missing on a Perthshire camping trip.

Reece Rodger, 28, was camping with friends on the shore of Loch Rannoch – near Kinloch Rannoch – was last seen at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

He was believed to be heading to bed, but there was no trace of him on Sunday morning and he was reported missing.

Police presence at the Loch Rannoch Hotel, where a search party gathered on Tuesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The search has now entered its third full day with Tayside Mountain Rescue joining police at the scene.

Family and friends have also been out looking for Reece.

Loch Rannoch Highland Club has offered to accommodate searchers.

In a Facebook post it said: “We have reached out to Sergeant James Longden and the Tayside police to offer our support by providing complimentary accommodation for the search and rescue team at our 85-lodge club.

Reece was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland

“We believe that having a comfortable place to rest and regroup is essential for their effectiveness, and we are more than willing to contribute in any way we can.

“Our team is also familiar with the local area and its terrain and is prepared to assist with any guidance or resources that may be needed.

“We have already instructed our staff to check all outbuildings on our property in case Reece has taken shelter there and will immediately notify the police if we find any information that could aid in the search.”

Search ongoing

Officers have also urged locals to check their outbuildings and sheds in case Reece has taken shelter in them.

Tayside Mountain Rescue are assisting the police lead search. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sgt Longden, based at Pitlochry police station, said: “We are extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area.

“Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Reece, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police.”

Police say any information should be passed to 101 quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday March 19.

