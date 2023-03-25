Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grand National winner One For Arthur has died at the age of 14, with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell calling him “a horse of a lifetime”.

He became the first horse trained in Scotland to win the world’s most famous race in almost 40 years back in 2017.

He was retired in 2021 and died of natural causes in his stable on Friday.

‘A horse of a lifetime’

Breaking the news Lucinda Russell said: “We are sorry to share the news that One For Arthur this morning.

“A horse of a lifetime, he made our dreams come true when winning the Aintree Grand National in 2017.

We are sad to share that One For Arthur died this morning. A horse of a lifetime, he made our dreams come true when winning the Aintree Grand National in 2017. Arthur had a fabulous life on and off the track, and in winning at Aintree brought himself immortality. We will miss him pic.twitter.com/WMdIknQAWy — lucinda russell (@lucindavrussell) March 24, 2023

Describing him as “Scotland’s horse” she said: “Arthur had a fabulous life on and off the track, and in winning at Aintree brought himself immortality. We will all miss him.”

Since retirement in 2021, Arthur had been reschooled by Steph Robson, won retired racehorse show classes, and competed at Dublin Horse Show with his breeder, John Dawn’s daughter Aisling, a statement said.

“Most recently, Arthur was in Dumfries, enjoying hunting and cross country with Ailsa McClung, who doted on him”, she added.

Forever an Aintree legend 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Saddened to hear the news that One For Arthur has passed away today.

pic.twitter.com/2aFsgc4AQk — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) March 24, 2023

“His owners, Debs, Belinda, Colin, Fraser, and all here at Lucinda Russell Racing, especially Jaimie, Erin, and Derek, were proud to produce ‘Scotland’s horse’ and thank everyone who has shown him love.”