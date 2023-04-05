Joy as Aberfeldy woman who ‘wasn’t particularly good’ at art wins coveted spot at new Edinburgh gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joy as Aberfeldy woman who ‘wasn’t particularly good’ at art wins coveted spot at new Edinburgh gallery

Georgina Parkins has also recently become an artist at Aberfeldy Gallery, close to where she was raised in Grandtully.

By Stephen Eighteen
Georgina Parkins says she 'worked really hard and found my own style'. Image: Georgina Parkins.
A woman who grew up in a remote Perthshire village has spoken of how she has achieved great things in art despite a slow start.

Georgina Parkins, 34, has exhibited regularly for the past decade and two of her paintings are currently on display at the opening show of Edinburgh’s Graystone Gallery.

She has also recently become an artist at Aberfeldy Gallery, close to where she was raised in Grandtully.

But she says that the ability to construct eye-catching pieces did not come until she was in her teens and beyond.

Urban and industrial spaces is a reoccuring theme of Georgina’s art. Image: Georgina Parkins.

“I thought it was such a cool thing and really loved art, which is funny because I wasn’t particularly good at it,” recalled Georgina about her primary school days.

“You get these children who are proteges and can draw faces and it is amazing.

“I was never that person. I could draw and was okay.

“But I worked really hard and found my own style and what I enjoyed doing.”

Georgina explains in this article why blooming late may inspire others to follow their passion.

Traditional schooling

Nestled on the river on the northern edge of Tay Forest Park, Grandtully is an idyllic place to grow up in.

And while Georgina loved her experiences at the village primary school, the opportunities to pursue art came later.

When she was a pupil the entire school roll was 36 people. She was one of just seven schoolchildren in her year.

She says the art classes lacked the diversity that might have been present at a bigger school.

Image: Georgina Parkins.

“It was a great school but very traditional,” said the mother of Connor, 12.

“We mainly used pencil drawings and I was not encouraged to paint, be expressive or try abstract stuff.”

Influenced by parents

Georgina’s interest in art was influenced by her parents, George and Valerie.

They previously owned the Grandtully Hotel and lived in the Coach House to its rear.

Valerie, a school assessor in Dundee, enjoyed art and took Georgina to a couple of degree shows at Duncan of Jordanstone College in the city.

George was a construction site manager and tutor at Perth College.

“I have always had an interest in architecture and building that comes from my dad,” Georgina said.

“The Coach House in Grandtully was completely renovated by dad. He built things.”

Breadalbane progress

Another inspiration was renowned Grandtully silversmith Malcolm Appleby.

“From the age of 12 I had a weekend job with him, which was mindblowing,” Georgina said.

“His work was super creative. I used to watch him engraving and he was super super encouraging.”

At Aberfeldy’s Breadalbane Academy Georgina learnt how to paint.

“It made a huge difference,” she said.

“The art teacher Laurie Carr was really really good and so encouraging.

“If I had spare lessons she would let me go in.”

Georgina’s painting of Stockbridge Market. Image: Georgina Parkins.

She left school with a B grade in higher art.

“It was weird because I got an A in maths and people said I should be a civil engineer because I was good at maths and physics,” Georgina recalled.

“But I was determined to find my way as an artist.”

Deciding on a style

At 17 she did a foundation year at Leith School of Art, where she studied sculpture, tapestry and photography.

“It was mindblowing,” said Georgina, who won a prize for conceptual art at the end of the year.

She then attended Edinburgh College of Art, where she decided on a style as she opted to pursue a painting career.

“My work mostly draws inspiration from architecture and how it relates to the surrounding landscape,” she said.

“Reoccurring themes within my painting include architecture with visible signs of decay; urban and industrial spaces; suggestion and manipulation of the horizon.

“By interpreting these surfaces through paint I aim to give my work a sense of history.”

Sold-out degree show

In 2011 she graduated with a degree in drawing and painting.

Georgina in front of paintings from her degree show. Image: Georgina Parkins.

“My degree show was sold out and I sold all of my paintings for it,” Georgina said.

“They sold for a lot of money which I had never experienced before.”

She was also invited by the Royal Scottish Academy to exhibit as one of their new contemporaries.

Georgina explained: “They go around all the major art schools in Scotland and pick a fairly small number of people to do a big exhibition and they say ‘these are the next ones to watch out for.’

“It was amazing.”

Exciting news

For the next six years she was a resident artist at the former Flaubert Gallery after one of her paintings for the degree show impressed staff.

But the Covid lockdowns had a bad effect on galleries and Georgina was relying on commissions until Graystone Gallery got in touch.

Georgina’s ‘Three Cranes of Leith’ is being displayed at Edinburgh’s Graystone Gallery. Image: Georgina Parkins.

The good news is that the gallery displaying two of her paintings – both a take on Leith landmarks – in its opening exhibition that runs until April 22.

The even better news is that she will also be one of the gallery artists.

“I was over the moon when the gallery told me,” she said. “It’s a huge, huge thing.”

Also big is a similar role at Aberfeldy Gallery and the pieces she is working on for Glasgow’s Roger Billcliffe Gallery.

“I am painting Wade’s Bridge at the moment which is a big landmark in Aberfeldy,” Georgina said.

“I have never done paintings of Aberfeldy before so it’s super exciting to do some of home.

“If I can stick with Aberfeldy, Graystone, Roger Billcliffe and all the commissions in between then I am in a happy place.”

Advice is to stick with it

Reaching it has taken a long time.

And Georgina has some helpful advice to aspiring artists who may be toiling away without success.

Georgina advises budding artists to persevere. Image: Georgina Parkins.

“Definitely keep going,” she urged.

“Find a style, experiment, go to as many classes as you can.

“I used to go to evening classes in Perth every week.

“Stick at it until you find a niche.

“Everyone is an artist and has their own little thing.”

