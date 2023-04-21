Auchterarder holiday guests given 10pm garden curfew amid concern over hen weekends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder holiday guests given 10pm garden curfew amid concern over hen weekends

'The patio is literally one metre from my bedroom window,' said an objector.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Douglaslea in Townhead, Auchterarder. Image: Google.

Holidays guests staying in Auchterarder have been given a 10pm curfew after neighbours raised concerns about disruptive hen weekends.

Applicants Anneke Kirkaldy-Matthee and Duthie Kirkaldy sought short-term let licences for their two properties in Auchterarder.

But neighbours Fraser Grant and Richard Davidson who live next door to one of the properties objected over concerns about noise.

Guests could gather in garden

The properties – Douglaslea and The Bothy – are detached.

The Bothy can accommodate two guests and Douglaslea four.

The Bothy is situated behind the property next door to Douglaslea on the other side of Douglaslea from the objectors’ Townhead home.

However, Mr Grant and Mr Davidson raised concern about guests gathering together in the garden and causing a disturbance.

Due to the objection, the application came before Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee.

‘We can literally hear the conversations’

Objector Fraser Grant told the committee: “We have lived in this property for five years and over the past five years the property next door to us has had a long-term lease so we have been used to tenants and had the privilege of having relationships with them as they’ve enjoyed property.”

He said they were worried granting a short-term let licence might attract hen weekends or groups of friends creating “potential noise and nuisance” particularly in the garden.

Mr Grant said it was a “suburban garden” and added: “The patio is literally one metre from my bedroom window.

“Quite often during the summer months when people are outside and enjoying the space, we can literally hear the conversations.”

He added: “While it’s a long-term let we build relationships with those people and come to a mutual understanding.

“The worry is if it’s short-term lets we’re not going to have the opportunity to do so and actually people could be out drinking through the evening and into the night which could have considerable frustration for ourselves.”

Owners live abroad

Mr Grant expressed concern over the owners’ ability to deal with issues due to them living abroad.

He said: “If there was the opportunity to have some sort of a formal curfew the problem with such an arrangement is it’s simply not going to be enforceable due to the fact the owners are not going to be nearby.”

The applicants’ solicitor Joanna Miller told the committee both properties had operated as short-term lets.

The committee was told recently there were spells where people stayed at Douglaslea longer – such as during Covid lockdowns and when the applicants’ friends stayed there – before it then reverted back to short-term lets.

The applicant’s lawyer said: “My clients have already operated both these properties as short-term lets.

“There isn’t going to be any change to the operation.”

Ms Miller added: “The reason they don’t want to let this out on a long-term let is because they want to be able to come and stay in the property.”

She said it allowed the couple – now retired – to use both properties with their family.

The lawyer added: “The applicants are very responsible people. They have indicated they have no issue giving the objectors their own contact details in order that the objectors can contact them at any time if there is an issue.”

10pm rule agreed

Convener Mike Williamson tabled a motion to grant the licences with the condition of a 10pm garden curfew for both properties. Cllr Willie Robertson seconded.

Bailie Chris Ahern put forward an amendment to grant the licences with no conditions. This was seconded by Cllr David Illingworth.

The committee voted by six votes to four to grant the licences subject to a curfew.

It will now be added to the terms and conditions of the short-term rental agreements of both properties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
From wagtails to Duck Feet, Scots to 'slang', Perth's 2023 Soutar Festival celebrates nation's…
Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by 'undercover operative'
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end 'five weeks…
The Courier's coverage of Kirkton riots among Scottish Press Awards nominations
Drugs mule jailed after £7.4k of crack cocaine found during A90 car stop

Most Read

1
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented