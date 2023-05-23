‘Stimulating surroundings’ at Invergowrie Primary School, say inspectors

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergowrie Primary School has been praised in its latest inspection.

Education Scotland visited the school and nursery class in March 2023.

Its report praised “well-respected” head teacher Linda Rew for making a “very positive start to leading the school” after taking over in August 2022.

It added that practitioners in the nursery work well to create stimulating surroundings in which children learn.

“As a result, children make very good progress with their learning and development,” it said.

It continued: “Children in the school are polite, friendly and enthusiastic to learn.

“They are proud of their achievements and engage well with their learning.

“This is leading to children maintaining good levels of attainment.”

Staff were also praised for providing “a caring and nurturing environment for

children to learn in”.

Nursery class excels

The nursery class picked up very good ratings in all four key areas, while the primary school had two goods and two rated satisfactory.

Local politicians have expressed their delight at the report.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “I note that the nursery class received particularly high praise from inspectors, and I am delighted that our youngest learners are receiving such a high-quality introduction to formal education.”

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo said: “I was particularly pleased to read that the inspectors found the headteacher to be well respected and said she has made a very positive start to leading the school with a focus on how the school can improve.

“As a result, the staff and community are invested in improving the work of the school.

“I have written a letter congratulating the school on the positive report.”

More challenge needed

To make further improvements, inspectors encouraged teachers to develop their use of assessment to inform planning and provide increased levels of challenge with learning.

“Staff should ensure that all children have opportunities to increase their participation in

activities and the work of the school,” the report added.

“This will increase children’s opportunities to develop further their skills for learning, life and work.”