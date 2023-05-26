Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Young people to take centre stage at 151st Blackford Highland Games

Heavyweight competitions for teenagers will again take place in Blackford.

By Stephen Eighteen
Blackford Highland Games in 2018.
Blackford Highland Games in 2018. Image: DC Thomson/Steve MacDougall.

Young people will again show their strength at this weekend’s 151st Blackford Highland Games.

Heavyweight events for teenagers were successfully introduced at the games in 2019.

Back then, William and David McLaren introduced The McLaren Perpetual Trophy in memory of their grandfather William McLaren, games chairman of 1920.

On Saturday the events will return with additional accreditation from the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association.

“This year the RSHGA decided to have a championship and it was awarded to Blackford,” said Stuart Laing, games president.

“That is great when you think there are 60 games in Scotland and we are the ones awarded it.”

Solo piping will also return after its reintroduction in 2019 following an absence of more than 70 years.

Gala queen will open Blackford Highland Games 2023

The junior heavies begin proceedings at 11am and there will be attractions right up until 5pm.

The games will be officially opened by the gala queen at around 1pm after the arrival of pipe bands into the village park, off Moray Street.

Pipe bands at the 2019 games.
Pipe bands at the 2019 games. Image: Wullie Marr Photography.

They will enter after leading games chieftain Andrew Jardine-Paterson, of Gask House, on a parade.

Heavy events and Highland dancing commence at 12.30pm, with primary schools events kicking off at 2.30pm.

The games’ official ending is around 4.30pm when the pipe bands salute the chieftain.

‘First proper games of the season’

Blackford Highland Games began in 1870 and has been a feature of the village ever since.

The games park is loaned to the committee each year on the provision that a Highland games is held annually.

“We are all looking forward to it, especially with the weather that is forecast,” Stuart Laing said.

“I always say Blackford is the first proper Highland games of the season.”

The games are this year sponsored by Tullibardine Distillery.

You can find more details on this year’s Blackford Highland Games here

