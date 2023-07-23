Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Sunday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace

Partygoers have been enjoying a trip back to the 1980s at this year’s Rewind Festival.

Sunday’s festivities at the the three-day event at Scone Palace featured a headline set from Squeeze.

There were also performances from Tony Hadley, Go West, Toyah, Brother Beyond, Midge Ure, Hothouse Flowers and Tunde from the Lighthouse Family.

Revellers also attractions such as funfairs, street food, street entertainers, theme bars, silent disco, inflatable church and a kids zone.

Some camped in tents, while others went for the more upmarket glamping.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Rewind to capture all the best moments. Here’s some pictures from Sunday.