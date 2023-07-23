Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Sunday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Sunday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace

Our photographers were at the 80s throwback event to capture all the best moments.

Rewind Day 2. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind Day 2. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Stephen Eighteen and AV Team.

Partygoers have been enjoying a trip back to the 1980s at this year’s  Rewind Festival.

Sunday’s festivities at the the three-day event at Scone Palace featured a headline set from Squeeze.

There were also performances from Tony Hadley, Go West, Toyah, Brother Beyond, Midge Ure, Hothouse Flowers and Tunde from the Lighthouse Family.

Revellers also attractions such as funfairs, street food, street entertainers, theme bars, silent disco, inflatable church and a kids zone.

Some camped in tents, while others went for the more upmarket glamping.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Rewind to capture all the best moments. Here’s some pictures from Sunday.

Day 2 of Rewind!
80’s fans arrive for Day 2.
Already dancing.
Waiting for the group.
Fred Flintstone T-shirt.
All dressed for an 80’s day.
Dressing up for Rewind Day 2.
Groups of 80’s Fans arrive.
John and Joan Harrison from Preston have their wedding vows renewed in the inflatable church by the reverend Randy Jackson in front of family and friends.
Rewind Wedding!
Lucky fans from Aberdeen get to meet their 80’s idol Tony Hadley.
The Doctor form Doctor and the Medics is the host for Sunday’s Rewind.
Liam Ó Maonlaí of The Hothouse Flowers on stage.
The best place!
Forgive me for I have sinned, not as much as this bunch have.
Friends from Lanarkshire have a singalong.
Where’s Wally
Fiachna Ó Braonáin of The Hothouse Flowers on stage.
Ming the Merciless is that you?
Gary Daly of China Crisis during their set.
Colourful friends
A group of friends from Banff strike a colourful pose.
Gary Daly of China Crisis during their set.
80’s fans enjoy the show.
Dave Hemingway of the South performing on stage.
Enjoying the music.
Are you in the crowd?
Alison Wheeler of the South performing on stage
Dancing in the crowd.
Rewind Day 2 fans!
Alison Wheeler of the South performing.
Dancing on shoulders.
Fans enjoy Spandau ballet performing.
Tony Hadley former front man of Spandau ballet performs on stage.
Nice outfits!

Tony Hadley former front man of Spandau ballet sings his heart out.

