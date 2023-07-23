Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards reveals incident that ‘kicked us into gear’ after slow start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards reveals incident that ‘kicked us into gear’ after slow start

The Pars lost 2-0 at KDM Group East End Park as Kilmarnock moved to the top of Group F.

By Craig Cairns
Josh Edwards said the 2-0 scoreline was slightly harsh on Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards said the 2-0 scoreline was slightly harsh on Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

“We need to look at that and come out of the traps faster because last season we were good at it. We came out quickly in games and put pressure on teams.”

That was the message from Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards, echoing the words of his manager following Saturday’s defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup.

Dunfermline grew into the first half at KDM Group East End Park.

They were fired up after Fraser Murray – who had given Kilmarnock the lead – upended Lewis McCann as he launched a counter from deep in his own half.

Chris Hamilton and Sam Fisher confront Kilmarnock’s Fraser Murray. Image: SNS.

A bit of pushing and shoving ensued before referee Euan Anderson showed Murray a yellow card.

Slow start

The Pars went on to put the visitors under a lot of pressure in the second half but failed to find an equaliser.

Kilmarnock sealed the win with a late second through substitute Kyle Vassell’s emphatic finish.

“I think we started really slow, to be fair,” said Edwards. “The gaffer said that for the first 20 minutes we weren’t really at the races.

“The wee scuffle halfway through the first half kicked us into gear and I think we created a few chances and we definitely held our ground throughout the game.

The Dunfermline and Kilmarnock players clash. Image: SNS.

“We could maybe have scored towards the end of the first half so I think we feel a wee bit hard done by the 2-0 scoreline but overall there are a few positives that we can definitely take from that game.

“It shouldn’t take us that to get us kicked into gear. It is maybe just the start of the season.

“There have been a few games where the gaffer has said that we have started slowly.

“I’m sure that we will address it and get back starting games quickly again.”

Albion Rovers next

Dunfermline have one more match in Group F before a weekend off and a week of preparation ahead of their Championship opener.

Edwards’ former side – and fellow Championship new boys – Airdrie will be the opponents that day, but first is a trip to Coatbridge on Tuesday.

Lewis McCann celebrates with Josh Edwards. Image: SNS.

All the Pars can do is win and then wait to see if other results go their way in the Viaplay Cup.

“We are aware of the situation,” said Edwards. “It was similar last year so all we can do is take care of ourselves, make sure we win the game and hope results go our way. Hopefully we can get through.”

More from Football

Dunfermline's Andrew Tod, Craifg Wighton and James McPake, and referee Euan Anderson. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Was Kilmarnock's goalscorer lucky not to see red?
Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne's best position, Mannus v Clark all over…
Tony Watt celebrates with Louis Moult at Dundee United FC
4 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin's side get back to winning ways…
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points from Airdrie defeat including penalty decisions, attacking troubles and Diego…
Dundee's new Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to 'highlight quality of…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin got back to winning ways against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin had 'forgotten what winning feels like' as Dundee United boss offers transfer…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Frustrated Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Airdrieonians defeat as he reveals Mexico FA…
James McPake challenges referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'close' to new Dunfermline signing and points to 'issue' to be addressed
Fraser Murray opened the scoring for Kilmarnock versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 0-2 Kilmarnock: Pars suffer first home defeat in more than a year