Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards reveals incident that ‘kicked us into gear’ after slow start

“We need to look at that and come out of the traps faster because last season we were good at it. We came out quickly in games and put pressure on teams.”

That was the message from Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards, echoing the words of his manager following Saturday’s defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup.

Dunfermline grew into the first half at KDM Group East End Park.

They were fired up after Fraser Murray – who had given Kilmarnock the lead – upended Lewis McCann as he launched a counter from deep in his own half.

A bit of pushing and shoving ensued before referee Euan Anderson showed Murray a yellow card.

Slow start

The Pars went on to put the visitors under a lot of pressure in the second half but failed to find an equaliser.

Kilmarnock sealed the win with a late second through substitute Kyle Vassell’s emphatic finish.

“I think we started really slow, to be fair,” said Edwards. “The gaffer said that for the first 20 minutes we weren’t really at the races.

“The wee scuffle halfway through the first half kicked us into gear and I think we created a few chances and we definitely held our ground throughout the game.

“We could maybe have scored towards the end of the first half so I think we feel a wee bit hard done by the 2-0 scoreline but overall there are a few positives that we can definitely take from that game.

“It shouldn’t take us that to get us kicked into gear. It is maybe just the start of the season.

“There have been a few games where the gaffer has said that we have started slowly.

“I’m sure that we will address it and get back starting games quickly again.”

Albion Rovers next

Dunfermline have one more match in Group F before a weekend off and a week of preparation ahead of their Championship opener.

Edwards’ former side – and fellow Championship new boys – Airdrie will be the opponents that day, but first is a trip to Coatbridge on Tuesday.

All the Pars can do is win and then wait to see if other results go their way in the Viaplay Cup.

“We are aware of the situation,” said Edwards. “It was similar last year so all we can do is take care of ourselves, make sure we win the game and hope results go our way. Hopefully we can get through.”