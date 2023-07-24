Enchanted Forest boss on ticket sales concerns as costs of Perthshire light show mount

The Enchanted Forest sound and light show, which brings tens of thousands of tourists to Perthshire each year, is fighting spiralling costs of up to 30% from suppliers.

The expenses of putting on the month-long show near Pitlochry is now approaching £1 million, the chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust has revealed.

Karen Bothwell, who was appointed in March, said the event has put ticket prices up 10% this year – but this will only go some of the way towards the additional costs.

She has spoken out in the hope of encouraging ticket sales, which, in a cost-of-living crisis, have been slower then previous years.

She said: “The events industry has seen costs rise about 30% since the pandemic.

“With good management we have kept our cost rises within 20 to 30% across providers.

“In contrast we have contained ticket increases to 10% this year given the cost-of-living challenge and our focus on making the show affordable for families.”

80,000 ticket sales required to turn a profit

She highlights the economic benefit the attraction has in the area. Last year this was estimated at £10m.

However, sales of tickets are absolutely key to making the economics of holding the show which lights in the woods with striking colours.

“Last year was the first time the Enchanted Forest was held for three years, due to the pandemic. Ticket sales were 83,000.

“This year we need to hit around 80,000 sales to make a profit. Ticket sales so far have been OK, a bit slower than previous years.

“It is a worry that the ticket sales won’t ramp up as quickly and people are less willing to commit.”

The charity chair highlights last week’s news that an Australian state is dropping out from holding the 2026 Commonwealth Games as an example of the pressures the events industry is under.

Meanwhile, recruitment of staff is another challenge. Between 80 and 100 stewards are required for the event. Currently there are 30 roles which need to be filled.

More interactive elements

Enchanted Forest will run at Faskally Wood from October 5 and November 5.

Tickets are £26 for adults and £14.50 for children, with a family ticket of two adults and two children £72.50. Under 3s go free.

Times can be booked on the Enchanted Forest website.

This year’s theme is ‘from the deep’ and will have more interactive elements than previous years.

“More interactive elements was feedback from last year’s event,” said Karen, whose background is in financial services.

“I think we have developed a really special experience for whole families.

“It will be a fantastic event and it will showcase the woods in a way they haven’t been seen before.”

Enchanted Forest economic benefit

An economic impact assessment report commissioned by the Enchanted Forest Community Trust found the 2022 event delivered an economic impact of nearly £10 million to Highland Perthshire.

A visitor survey, conducted online with 5,463 respondents, found 92% of only visited Pitlochry because of The Enchanted Forest event.

A total of 91% of respondents were from outside Perth and Kinross. Just over half stayed overnight, benefitting hotels, pubs and restaurants in the surrounding area.

Event producer Monique McArdle said: “This underlines the incredible impact this event has on the economy of Pitlochry and Highland Perthshire every autumn, supporting businesses after a period of true economic turmoil and change.”