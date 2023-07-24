Enchanted Forest boss on ticket sales concerns as costs of Perthshire light show mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enchanted Forest boss on ticket sales concerns as costs of Perthshire light show mount

The event has a "focus on making the show affordable for families" as expenses rise by up to 30%.

By Rob McLaren
Karen Bothwell, chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust. Image: Enchanted Forest
The Enchanted Forest sound and light show, which brings tens of thousands of tourists to Perthshire each year, is fighting spiralling costs of up to 30% from suppliers.

The expenses of putting on the month-long show near Pitlochry is now approaching £1 million, the chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust has revealed.

Karen Bothwell, who was appointed in March, said the event has put ticket prices up 10% this year – but this will only go some of the way towards the additional costs.

She has spoken out in the hope of encouraging ticket sales, which, in a cost-of-living crisis, have been slower then previous years.

She said: “The events industry has seen costs rise about 30% since the pandemic.

“With good management we have kept our cost rises within 20 to 30% across providers.

“In contrast we have contained ticket increases to 10% this year given the cost-of-living challenge and our focus on making the show affordable for families.”

80,000 ticket sales required to turn a profit

She highlights the economic benefit the attraction has in the area. Last year this was estimated at £10m.

However, sales of tickets are absolutely key to making the economics of holding the show which lights in the woods with striking colours.

“Last year was the first time the Enchanted Forest was held for three years, due to the pandemic. Ticket sales were 83,000.

“This year we need to hit around 80,000 sales to make a profit. Ticket sales so far have been OK, a bit slower than previous years.

The woods being lit by colourful lights create spectacular photographs. Image: Enchanted Forest.

“It is a worry that the ticket sales won’t ramp up as quickly and people are less willing to commit.”

The charity chair highlights last week’s news that an Australian state is dropping out from holding the 2026 Commonwealth Games as an example of the pressures the events industry is under.

Meanwhile, recruitment of staff is another challenge. Between 80 and 100 stewards are required for the event. Currently there are 30 roles which need to be filled.

More interactive elements

Enchanted Forest will run at Faskally Wood from October 5 and November 5.

Tickets are £26 for adults and £14.50 for children, with a family ticket of two adults and two children £72.50. Under 3s go free.

Times can be booked on the Enchanted Forest website.

This year’s theme is ‘from the deep’ and will have more interactive elements than previous years.

The light and sound show is in its 21st year in Pitlochry, but costs of holding the Enchanted Forest are soaring.

“More interactive elements was feedback from last year’s event,” said Karen, whose background is in financial services.

“I think we have developed a really special experience for whole families.

“It will be a fantastic event and it will showcase the woods in a way they haven’t been seen before.”

Enchanted Forest economic benefit

An economic impact assessment report commissioned by the Enchanted Forest Community Trust found the 2022 event delivered an economic impact of nearly £10 million to Highland Perthshire.

A visitor survey, conducted online with 5,463 respondents, found 92% of only visited Pitlochry because of The Enchanted Forest event.

A total of 91% of respondents were from outside Perth and Kinross. Just over half stayed overnight, benefitting hotels, pubs and restaurants in the surrounding area.

Event producer Monique McArdle said: “This underlines the incredible impact this event has on the economy of Pitlochry and Highland Perthshire every autumn, supporting businesses after a period of true economic turmoil and change.”

