Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross remembers summers spent in Courier Country, shuddering as his dad drove over the Devil’s elbow, and ‘downing Pola Cola’

Ricky Ross recalls downing 'Pola Cola' and being driven over the Devil's Elbow by his dad.

By Gayle Ritchie
Ricky Ross downing Pola Cola at a Sunday School picnic in Dundee.
Ricky Ross downing Pola Cola at a Sunday School picnic in Dundee.

Despite living in Glasgow more than half his life, Ricky Ross remains a proud Dundonian whose heart always lurches to the east when he thinks about summer outings.

“That’s because the summers were spent on days out to the beaches of Monifieth, Carnoustie or my favourite all-time location, Lunan Bay,” he says.

“My father’s car would be filled with our immediate family, a friend of my sister’s and my grandparents.

“The boot would contain a couple a couple of travel rugs, and whatever picnic goodies my mother had put together.

Scenic spots

“In later times the dog would come too and we’d set off to a scenic spot in Angus or Perthshire and even on a special day to St Andrews or Crail.

The beach at Lunan Bay.
The beach at Lunan Bay.

“There seemed to be endless possibilities of locations and if my dad’s car wasn’t available my mum would take us to Camperdown Park where you felt you were as good as out in the country.”

Dundee born and bred

The joy for Ricky – who was born in Dundee in 1957, and formed Deacon Blue in 1985 – was always what he describes as the “point of departure” from the regular roads.

“There was something quite otherly about my father taking his car over the grass.

“Somehow this small act seemed to signify that we were now working under new rules.

Ricky Ross reflecting on his life and work. Picture: Simon Murphy.

“It felt to us, squashed up in the back on hot plastic seats with the windows rolled down, akin to those wartime children setting foot in the magical kingdom of Narnia.

“This was a different country and we delighted in the freedom.

The notorious Devil’s Elbow was by-passed in 1971.

“I remember one longer outing where we journeyed up beyond Blairgowrie towards Glenshee and I was told we were travelling along ‘the Devil’s Elbow.’ I shuddered at the very concept.”

Unruly games of football

On some special days, Ricky’s wider family of friends from the church would meet up to play games on the beach or have “unruly” games of football on “mole-hilled grass”.

Old photos

Recently an old family friend sent him some photographs he’d found while clearing up in Hillbank Church, Ricky’s family place of worship as he grew up.

There’s one photo he absolutely loves.

Ricky Ross downing Pola Cola at a Sunday School picnic.

“It’s taken after one of the long, chaotic games of football at a Sunday School picnic where boys of my own age, their dads, uncles and grand parents would all join in,” he recalls.

“Ties would be loosened, sleeves rolled up and no-one would quite remember the score.

“My dad, and my grandparents and lots of family friends are all in the shot and yes, that’s me downing the Pola Cola.”

Pola Cola was made in Dundee – and was enjoyed by Ricky in his youth! Picture: Retro Dundee.

What are your summer memories?

DC Thomson has opened its archives to celebrate summer in past times.

Our Meadowside HQ at Albert Square in Dundee will be showcasing exclusive images of nostalgic summer moments.

Reminisce: Summer Memories will give our readers the chance to relive days gone by with old friends and you can drop-in to the Courier community event from 9am-12pm on Wednesday and Thursday July 26 and 27 and Wednesday and Thursday August 2 and 3.

So grab your sun hat and join us for a trip down memory lane.

