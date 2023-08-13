Bikers’ surprise gives Perthshire birthday boy a day to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bikers’ surprise gives Perthshire birthday boy a day to remember

Max Simonetti's birthday party was a roaring success, thanks to a group of motorcyclists who made it a day he'll never forget.

By Morag Lindsay
Max Simonetti looking delighted on a motorbike.
Max Simonetti's birthday in Luncarty, Perthshire, featured a surprise appearance by a group of bikers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Little Max Simonetti won’t forget his ninth birthday in a hurray.

The Perthshire schoolboy’s party was ‘gatecrashed’ by a friendly invasion of bikers, who turned up to ensure the celebrations were a roaring success.

Max and his pals were playing happily inside the Luncarty memorial hall when a deafening din could be heard from the street outside.

The party-goers dashed out and were astonished to see a line-up of high-performance motorbikes just waiting for them to clamber all over.

A group of children hanging over the railings outside Luncarty hall, as a group of motorbikes line up outside.
Max and friends were super excited to see the bikers rumble in to their peaceful Perthshire town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The surprise was the brainchild of Methven biker Callum Smith, who had crossed paths with Max and his mum a few months before.

He’d been riding out the road from Luncarty to Inveralmond on his Suzuki GSX-R1,000  when he noticed a little boy waving excitedly and giving him the thumbs-up from the car in front.

The boy was Max. And he was clearly enthralled.

Bikers gathered from Perthshire and beyond

Later, Callum reached out on Facebook to see if he could find out who his little admirer was.

He made contact with Max’s mum Gemma. And a plan was hatched to give the Luncarty Primary School pupil a day to remember.

Max Simonetti grinning delightedly while seated on a blue Suzuki motorcycle.
Max finally gets his hands on Callum’s bike. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I asked when his birthday was, and his mum said August 12,” said Callum, 38.

“So then I asked if she thought he’d like it if I brought some other bikes along to his party, and she thought that would be brilliant.”

HGV driver Callum belongs to a number of biker groups and enlisted members of the Perthshire Bikers, RCT Riders, Fife Bikers, Weekend Biker Run, 1000cc Club and Perthshire Ladies Bike Club to join him for Saturday’s surprise.

“It was great,” said Callum. “The weather was terrible, so we didn’t get as many bikes out as we’d hoped. But Max’s face was a picture when he saw us.

“I think we might have a future biker here.”

Max isn’t the only one over the moon

Gemma said the family were touched by the bikers’ kindness.

Bikers on motorbikes watched by children outside Luncarty village hall.
The bikers have earned a new group of admirers in this Perthshire village. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“None of us realised Max was that into motorbikes before,” she said. “But when he saw Callum’s bike that day, he was going crazy.

“The kids at the party couldn’t believe it when all these bikes turned up at the hall. And the bikers were so good with them.

“They got to sit on them and climb all over them,” she added. “And they gave Max a card for his birthday with money from all of them inside.

“He was over the moon when he opened it. He told me ‘I don’t know what to say’.”

So would Gemma be happy if there’s a future biker in the Simonetti family?

“Yes,” she declared.

“It might be me though.”

