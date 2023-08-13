Would-be robber admits chasing victim down Glenrothes street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would-be robber admits chasing victim down Glenrothes street

By Jamie Buchan
Bryan Horne was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A would-be robber who chased down and attacked a man in a Glenrothes street has been spared jail.

Bryan Horne was high on Diazepam when he targeted a man as he walked along Queen Margaret Drive listening to music on his headphones.

Horne put his victim in a headlock and demanded money.

But he walked away when his victim opened his bag and revealed he had no cash, only four tins of beans and some crisps.

Horne, 38, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, having admitted an assault and attempted robbery on February 19 this year.

Solicitor David McLaughlin told the court: “He can’t believe that he did something like this.”

Sheriff Robert More said: “Well, it is a very curious incident so I can understand that.”

‘Scum of the earth’

The court heard Horne, from Glenrothes, had just found out his long-term partner had been cheating with him, with an associate he was with.

He was involved in a heated exchanged with the other man when he spotted his eventual victim.

Horne could not explain why he decided to target him, the court heard.

The man noticed Horne walking at pace behind him.

He then felt a forearm strike the back of his head.

A witness heard the man shout something like “scum of the earth.”

Horne pursued the man and caused him to fall the ground.

He said he was in a “bad way” and needed cash.

He then put his arm around the man’s neck but did not choke him.

He showed Horne what was in his bag and the attacker slunk away.

Bad influence

Mr McLaughlin said Horne, who was remanded for several weeks at Perth Prison, had since taken steps to move away from a group that appeared to have had a bad influence on him.

“There are alternatives to a custodial sentences available,” said the solicitor.

“These could stop him from slipping back into his old ways of life.”

Sheriff More told Horne: “Given the amount of time you have spent in custody and that your (background) report is quite good, I do identify an alternative to custody in this case.”

Horne was placed on supervision for a year.

He will be electronically tagged and monitored as part of an 80-day restriction of liberty curfew.

