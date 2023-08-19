Man, 26, charged after alleged assault and theft at Perth shop

A man has been charged after an alleged assault of a member of staff and theft at a shop in Perth.

The incident happened at the Co-op on Tulloch Square just before 5pm on Friday.

A 26-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court in connection with the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been charged following the alleged assault of a member of staff and theft from a store in Tulloch Square, Perth, at around 4.45 pm on Friday, August 18.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, August 21.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for Co-op added: “We can confirm that there was an attempted assault at our Tulloch Square store in Perth on Friday evening.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.”