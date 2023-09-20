Locals fear Battleby House and grounds will be sold ‘to highest bidder’

Nature chiefs are being urged to safeguard 37 acres of much-loved land near Luncarty as plans are made to close a government agency HQ.

The grounds of Battleby House, by Redgorton, have been open to the public for decades.

They are home to mature trees and wildflowers, and inhabited by red squirrels, pine martens and a host of other species, making them popular with walkers, school groups and wildlife watchers.

But NatureScot – formerly Scottish National Heritage – is looking to offload Battleby House as more and more of its staff continue to work remotely.

And that’s led to fears over what will happen to the surrounding estate.

Jim Low, from Perth, is one Battleby regular who is raising the alarm.

He has written to biodiversity minister Lorna Slater pointing out what’s at stake and calling for a public consultation on the move.

Mr Low says the community should be given the opportunity to purchase Battleby House and the surrounding land – or to find a sympathetic buyer.

“If the property is simply sold on the open market it is likely that all of the decades of investment in the grounds will be lost to the public and that it will be redeveloped for an exclusive use,” he said.

“Given the government’s previous commitments to bringing more of Scotland’s land into community and public control, is it not somewhat against that objective to be selling what is a jewel and an oasis of biodiversity to the highest bidder?”

Battleby House home to ‘remarkable collection’

Mr Low says he is concerned that many people who enjoy the grounds at Battleby may not know what is happening.

“This decision would appear to have been taken under the radar, knowing full well that it would by highly unpopular with the public,” he said.

Battleby House and Estate was purchased by the Countryside Commission for Scotland in 1970.

Built from 1861–1863 by James Maxtone Graham, it was used as a hospital during the First World War.

NatureScot makes much of its “remarkable collection of trees and shrubs” on its website.

The agency tells prospective visitors: “By following a circular walk visitors will be able to see most of the beautiful and interesting trees and shrubs to be found at Battleby.

“Many have been re-identified with the help of the Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh, and labelled.”

Community asset transfer on the table

The Scottish Government said Ms Slater would not be commenting on the issue.

However, a spokesperson for NatureScot confirmed that it would be open to a community asset transfer.

In a statement, the agency said: “Battleby, particularly its grounds, are well used and loved beyond NatureScot, and we will be working hard to ensure it has a future.

“We will work with the established processes laid down by the Scottish Government, and we are hopeful we will find a suitable owner for this unique property.

“Communities of place or interest can come forward at any time to register an interest in transferring an asset.

“There is a set process to follow and NatureScot is required to consider any asset transfer as part of that process.

“Any potential new community owner would need to provide a business case for the sustainable future running of the property.”