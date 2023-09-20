Locals fear Battleby House and grounds will be sold ‘to highest bidder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals fear Battleby House and grounds will be sold ‘to highest bidder’

The government's NatureScot agency is being urged to explore the potential for a community buyout at it quits its Battleby House HQ.

By Morag Lindsay
Jim Low standing next to sign for Battleby House.
Jim Low fears for the future of Battleby House and its grounds. Image: Phil Hannah.

Nature chiefs are being urged to safeguard 37 acres of much-loved land near Luncarty as plans are made to close a government agency HQ.

The grounds of Battleby House, by Redgorton, have been open to the public for decades.

They are home to mature trees and wildflowers, and inhabited by red squirrels, pine martens and a host of other species, making them popular with walkers, school groups and wildlife watchers.

But NatureScot – formerly Scottish National Heritage – is looking to offload Battleby House as more and more of its staff continue to work remotely.

Battleby House with apple tree in foreground.
Battleby House is currently the home of NatureScot. Image: Pic Phil Hannah

And that’s led to fears over what will happen to the surrounding estate.

Jim Low, from Perth, is one Battleby regular who is raising the alarm.

He has written to biodiversity minister Lorna Slater pointing out what’s at stake and calling for a public consultation on the move.

Mr Low says the community should be given the opportunity to purchase Battleby House and the surrounding land – or to find a sympathetic buyer.

“If the property is simply sold on the open market it is likely that all of the decades of investment in the grounds will be lost to the public and that it will be redeveloped for an exclusive use,” he said.

Jim Low with Battleby House in background.
Jim Low is a regular visitor to the grounds of Battleby House near Redgorton. Image: Phil Hannah

“Given the government’s previous commitments to bringing more of Scotland’s land into community and public control, is it not somewhat against that objective to be selling what is a jewel and an oasis of biodiversity to the highest bidder?”

Battleby House home to ‘remarkable collection’

Mr Low says he is concerned that many people who enjoy the grounds at Battleby may not know what is happening.

“This decision would appear to have been taken under the radar, knowing full well that it would by highly unpopular with the public,” he said.

NatureScot Sign at entrance to Battleby House.
Battleby House has been in public ownership for some time. Image: Phil Hannah

Battleby House and Estate was purchased by the Countryside Commission for Scotland in 1970.

Built from 1861–1863 by James Maxtone Graham, it was used as a hospital during the First World War.

NatureScot makes much of its “remarkable collection of trees and shrubs” on its website.

Stone bench next to path with autumn leaves at Battleby House.
Signs of autumn in the grounds of Battleby House. Image: Pic Phil Hannah

The agency tells prospective visitors: “By following a circular walk visitors will be able to see most of the beautiful and interesting trees and shrubs to be found at Battleby.

“Many have been re-identified with the help of the Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh, and labelled.”

Community asset transfer on the table

The Scottish Government said Ms Slater would not be commenting on the issue.

However, a spokesperson for NatureScot confirmed that it would be open to a community asset transfer.

Lorna Slater MSP
‘No comment’: Lorna Slater. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

In a statement, the agency said: “Battleby, particularly its grounds, are well used and loved beyond NatureScot, and we will be working hard to ensure it has a future.

“We will work with the established processes laid down by the Scottish Government, and we are hopeful we will find a suitable owner for this unique property.

“Communities of place or interest can come forward at any time to register an interest in transferring an asset.

“There is a set process to follow and NatureScot is required to consider any asset transfer as part of that process.

“Any potential new community owner would need to provide a business case for the sustainable future running of the property.”

Conversation