Perthshire schoolgirl drummer is pipe band rising star

Tenor drummer Flora McNab is a world champion two times over and she's not yet 15 years old

By Morag Lindsay
Flora McNab, with tenor drum and world championship trophy.
Flora McNab with her latest trophy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Methven schoolgirl is making a big noise in the pipe band world.

Flora McNab has just clinched her second world title at the tender age of 15

Flora, who plays in the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, clinched first place in the World Solo Tenor Drumming Championship.

The Bertha Park pupil was playing in the juvenile four section for the first time.

She has just stepped up an age level after winning her first Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association world title last year in the juvenile three grade.

Flora McNab with drum and trophy
Flora McNab, 15, won the world solo tenor drumming championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Pipe band success is a family affair for the McNabs.

Flora’s brother Archie, 17, accompanied her on the pipes during the contest at Caledonian University, Glasgow.

And her accompanist on the snare drum was none other than her dad Alistair.

Flora said she was grateful to the McNab support crew.

“I thought I’d played quite well but I couldn’t stop smiling when I won,” she said.

“It’s quite a big step up to this section, but I just love it.”

Flora McNab holding trophy in Glasgow with her brother and her dad by her side
Flora McNab won her second world title with her brother and dad by her side. Image: Alistair McNab.

She added: “My gran bought me my first pair of tenor sticks when I was seven, and that was it.

“I want to keep playing and hopefully do some travelling to different countries in the future.”

Flora following in McNab family footsteps

Alistair said Flora deserved all the success that’s come her way.

“She really puts the work in,” he said.

“She can sit in her bedroom for hours practising.

“This win has been great for her confidence. I don’t know if she appreciates just how good she is.

“It was really nice for me and Archie to be able to accompany her on Saturday. And it’s great for her having us around. Any time she wants a wee practice, we’re there.”

Flora McNab with trophy
A delighted Flora in Glasgow. Image: Alistair McNab

The whole family play with the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

Alistair’s mum Gillie McNab has been a stalwart for more than 50 years. His brothers Alan and Kevin and sister Irralee all play too.

Flora currently competes with the Vale of Atholl grade 3a pipe band.

They were placed third in this year’s World Championships.

She is also a member of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, alongside her big brother.

And she has just started tutoring the Vale of Atholl’s up and coming tenor drummers.

Alistair said the band was in good health, competing regularly and playing at shows and public events throughout the year,

However, he said new members were always welcome.

Anyone who fancies coming along and giving it a try is welcome to join their rehearsals at the Tulloch Institute in Perth on a Tuesday evening.

