Dance act Diversity visit Perth foodbank ahead of Fair City show

Award-winning dance troupe Diversity visited the Perth and Kinross Foodbank ahead of their Fair City performance.

The street dancers are performing at Perth Concert Hall on Friday as part of a 88-date tour of the UK and Ireland.

As part of the tour, they are supporting The Trussell Trust which operates over 1,200 foodbanks across the UK.

Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to each show, where there will be a collection point.

The group visited the foodbank in Perth’s Cutlog Vennel to meet the team and find out about the work they are doing.

Leader of the troupe Ashley Banjo told The Courier that the group want to “make a difference” by supporting The Trussell Trust.

He said: “We’ve done countless tours in the past supporting charities but we wanted something on the ground that was actually tangible and that could actually make a difference.

Dance troupe show support to Perth and Kinross Foodbank

“The idea was spoken about and I just thought it was genius.

“It’s such a great idea but I had no idea if it would actually work and if enough people would come to a concert.

“I know people would donate but would they actually bring groceries? But it’s been really working.

“Giving money is incredible but there’s something so amazing about witnessing people bringing things to make a difference that very night.

“It was a no-brainer and something that’s a privilege to be a part of.”

Ashley was awarded an MBE last month for his continued service to dance.

Lori Hughes, 36, project manager for Perth and Kinross Foodbank, said “I’ve only worked here for the past couple of months and what has struck me is how amazing our volunteer crew are.

‘To have the likes of Diversity supporting us is incredible’

“To have the likes of Diversity supporting us is incredible. It will mean that we’ll get a big collection that will help to feed individuals, families and communities across the winter months.”

Diversity shot to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, beating Scottish star Susan Boyle to the trophy.

As well as their Perth performance on Friday, the group also took to the stage at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Wednesday.

Speaking about his first time in Perth, Ashley said: “It’s very cold here! It’s been amazing, there’s something about Scottish crowds – they just give 10% more energy.”