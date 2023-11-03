Dance act Diversity visit Perth foodbank ahead of Fair City show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

Dance act Diversity visit Perth foodbank ahead of Fair City show

The successful dance troupe are performing at Perth Concert Hall.

By Chloe Burrell
Diversity at Perth and Kinross Foodbank with project manager Lori Hughes (left) and volunteer Lynn-Marie Neil.
Image: Phil Hannah

Award-winning dance troupe Diversity visited the Perth and Kinross Foodbank ahead of their Fair City performance.

The street dancers are performing at Perth Concert Hall on Friday as part of a 88-date tour of the UK and Ireland.

As part of the tour, they are supporting The Trussell Trust which operates over 1,200 foodbanks across the UK.

Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to each show, where there will be a collection point.

The group visited the foodbank in Perth’s Cutlog Vennel to meet the team and find out about the work they are doing.

Leader of the troupe Ashley Banjo told The Courier that the group want to “make a difference” by supporting The Trussell Trust.

Ashley Banjo of Diversity talking with Perth and Kinross Foodbank project manager Lori Hughes.
Image: Phil Hannah

He said: “We’ve done countless tours in the past supporting charities but we wanted something on the ground that was actually tangible and that could actually make a difference.

Dance troupe show support to Perth and Kinross Foodbank

“The idea was spoken about and I just thought it was genius.

“It’s such a great idea but I had no idea if it would actually work and if enough people would come to a concert.

“I know people would donate but would they actually bring groceries? But it’s been really working.

“Giving money is incredible but there’s something so amazing about witnessing people bringing things to make a difference that very night.

“It was a no-brainer and something that’s a privilege to be a part of.”

Ashley was awarded an MBE last month for his continued service to dance.

Diversity at Perth and Kinross Foodbank with project manager Lori Hughes (left) with son Taylor, 7, and volunteer Lynn-Marie Neil.
Image: Phil Hannah

Lori Hughes, 36, project manager for Perth and Kinross Foodbank, said “I’ve only worked here for the past couple of months and what has struck me is how amazing our volunteer crew are.

‘To have the likes of Diversity supporting us is incredible’

“To have the likes of Diversity supporting us is incredible. It will mean that we’ll get a big collection that will help to feed individuals, families and communities across the winter months.”

Diversity shot to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, beating Scottish star Susan Boyle to the trophy.

As well as their Perth performance on Friday, the group also took to the stage at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Wednesday.

Speaking about his first time in Perth, Ashley said: “It’s very cold here! It’s been amazing, there’s something about Scottish crowds – they just give 10% more energy.”

Conversation