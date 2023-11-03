Dundee DJ Hannah Laing auctioning off set of decks after selling out two Caird Hall shows

A Dundee DJ is auctioning off a set of decks just days after selling out two shows at Caird Hall.

Hannah Laing has donated the DJ equipment in aid of the Help for Kids Christmas appeal.

The charity, which is affiliated with the Evening Telegraph, supports thousands of disadvantaged youngsters in the Dundee and Perth areas every year.

Hannah – who performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May – says she wanted to help out after seeing the charity’s appeal for support on social media.

Hannah Laing DJ decks auction to start at £1,500

The money raised will go towards ensuring youngsters in the area have presents to open on Christmas Day.

Hannah said: “I’ve just upgraded my decks so thought I could help out.

“It feels good to be in a position to help out my local community.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that there are kids in the area that are left without any presents at Christmas.

“They cost £1,600 so I think the bidding is going to start at £1,500.”

The 29-year-old launched the auction on her Facebook account on Friday afternoon.

Stacey Wallace, charity manager at Help for Kids, said: “We are so excited that Hannah has chosen Help for Kids to raise money for.

“With Christmas just around the corner, every bit of fundraising helps.

“Last year we helped just over 2,000 local kids and we already expect it to be more this year, so this really will be a huge support towards our toy appeal.

“Thank you Hannah for taking the time to raise money for us and we can’t wait to see how it goes.”

Tickets for Hannah’s biggest hometown shows in February sold out in minutes after going on sale last week.