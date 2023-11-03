Dundee DJ Hannah Laing auctioning off set of decks after selling out two Caird Hall shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing auctioning off set of decks after selling out two Caird Hall shows

'It feels good to be in a position to help out my local community.'

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing to donate decks to charity
Hannah Laing will donate her decks for Help for Kids' appeal. Image: David Pollock

A Dundee DJ is auctioning off a set of decks just days after selling out two shows at Caird Hall.

Hannah Laing has donated the DJ equipment in aid of the Help for Kids Christmas appeal.

The charity, which is affiliated with the Evening Telegraph, supports thousands of disadvantaged youngsters in the Dundee and Perth areas every year.

Hannah – who performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May – says she wanted to help out after seeing the charity’s appeal for support on social media.

Hannah Laing DJ decks auction to start at £1,500

The money raised will go towards ensuring youngsters in the area have presents to open on Christmas Day.

Hannah said: “I’ve just upgraded my decks so thought I could help out.

“It feels good to be in a position to help out my local community.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that there are kids in the area that are left without any presents at Christmas.

“They cost £1,600 so I think the bidding is going to start at £1,500.”

The 29-year-old launched the auction on her Facebook account on Friday afternoon.

Stacey Wallace, charity manager at Help for Kids, said: “We are so excited that Hannah has chosen Help for Kids to raise money for.

“With Christmas just around the corner, every bit of fundraising helps.

“Last year we helped just over 2,000 local kids and we already expect it to be more this year, so this really will be a huge support towards our toy appeal.

“Thank you Hannah for taking the time to raise money for us and we can’t wait to see how it goes.”

Tickets for Hannah’s biggest hometown shows in February sold out in minutes after going on sale last week.

