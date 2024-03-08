St Johnstone legend turned publican helps raise thousands for Perth hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

St Johnstone legend turned publican helps raise thousands for Perth hospice

Former St Johnstone captain Jim Weir enlisted his old school pal Tam Cowan for a fundraising event at his Perth pub.

By Morag Lindsay
Jim Weir standing outside King James pub in Perth
Jim Weir and his wife Yvonne took over management of the King James pub in Perth at the end of last year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jim Weir became a Perth legend on the football pitch. And now he’s back in service for the city behind the bar.

The former St Johnstone captain switched to managing the King James pub and kitchen on Kinnoull Street with his wife Yvonne in November.

And now the couple have held their first big charity fundraiser on the premises, raising thousands of pounds for Perth’s Cornhill Macmillan centre.

Karen Thomson from the Cornhill MacMillan Support Group with Jim and Yvonne Weir and a giant cheque at the King James pub in perth
Karen Thomson from the Cornhill MacMillan Support Group collected the cheque from Jim and Yvonne Weir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jim enlisted his old school pal Tam Cowan for an evening’s hilarity at the King James.

The Off The Ball host treated the 80-strong crowd to a stand-up show.

And the A Pint With Tam event raised £3,670 for the Perth palliative care unit.

Tam Cowan at microphone in BBC Studio
Off The Ball star Tam Cowan was happy to help his old schoolfriend Jim Weir. Image: BBC Scotland

“Cornhill is a brilliant cause,” said Jim.

“My wife Yvonne’s family have been well supported by it and it was just an easy choice for the funds.”

‘I like to see people happy’

Jim said the couple had enjoyed great support from locals since taking the helm at the King James.

“There’s always a really good atmosphere,” he said.

“We get a 30-70 age group, a lot of families, and a lot of groups of women. I think they feel more comfortable here than some other places.

Jim Weir behind bar at King James pub, Perth
Jim Weir is loving his latest management role at the King James. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s hard work,” he added. “This is probably the hardest I’ve ever worked but we’re loving it.

“I like to see people happy.”

Jim Weir made more than 200 appearances for St Johnstone from 1994-2007.

He went on to manage a string of football clubs, including Montrose, Arbroath, Brechin City, Elgin City and Forfar Athletic.

In 2019 he cheated death in a horror crash on the M9 motorway as he was returning from a training session while managing Forfar.

