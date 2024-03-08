St Johnstone legend turned publican helps raise thousands for Perth hospice

Jim Weir became a Perth legend on the football pitch. And now he’s back in service for the city behind the bar.

The former St Johnstone captain switched to managing the King James pub and kitchen on Kinnoull Street with his wife Yvonne in November.

And now the couple have held their first big charity fundraiser on the premises, raising thousands of pounds for Perth’s Cornhill Macmillan centre.

Jim enlisted his old school pal Tam Cowan for an evening’s hilarity at the King James.

The Off The Ball host treated the 80-strong crowd to a stand-up show.

And the A Pint With Tam event raised £3,670 for the Perth palliative care unit.

“Cornhill is a brilliant cause,” said Jim.

“My wife Yvonne’s family have been well supported by it and it was just an easy choice for the funds.”

‘I like to see people happy’

Jim said the couple had enjoyed great support from locals since taking the helm at the King James.

“There’s always a really good atmosphere,” he said.

“We get a 30-70 age group, a lot of families, and a lot of groups of women. I think they feel more comfortable here than some other places.

“It’s hard work,” he added. “This is probably the hardest I’ve ever worked but we’re loving it.

“I like to see people happy.”

Jim Weir made more than 200 appearances for St Johnstone from 1994-2007.

He went on to manage a string of football clubs, including Montrose, Arbroath, Brechin City, Elgin City and Forfar Athletic.

In 2019 he cheated death in a horror crash on the M9 motorway as he was returning from a training session while managing Forfar.