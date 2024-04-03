Perthshire school trashed and fire set off during overnight break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire school trashed and fire set off during overnight break-in

Firefighters attended after youths ran amok.

By Kieran Webster
A boarded up window at St Madoes Primary School.
A boarded-up window at the school. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council says it is “disappointed” after a Perthshire primary school was trashed during an overnight break-in.

St Madoes Primary School was targeted on Tuesday between midnight and 2am.

Youths allegedly broke through a window before stealing jotters from one of the classrooms.

It is understood the jotters were then used to start a bin fire outside the school.

St Madoes Primary School.
St Madoes Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Plants were also believed to have been thrown at the school, with one window seen boarded up on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended the scene and police are probing the incident.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The council is saddened and disappointed by the vandalism on St Madoes’ Primary School.

A plant was thrown at one of the windows.
Plants have been thrown at the window. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We are making arrangements for the necessary repairs to the school and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about it to report this to the police or Crimestoppers.”

An SFRS spokesperson added: “We attended a fire near the school.

“One pump attended to extinguish a bin fire.”

Councillor ‘horrified’ after vandals target St Madoes school

Local councillor Angus Forbes said he was “horrified” to hear about the vandalism.

He told The Courier: “I was horrified to hear of this vandalism, St Madoes is largely unaffected by this sort of behaviour so it was a shock to hear that the school was targeted.

“Ultimately, this will cost public money to repair and it will potentially disrupt children’s learning opportunities.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to report it to the council or the police and I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice very soon “

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50am on Tuesday, April 2, officers received a report of a break-in and damage at a school on Sidlaw Terrace, St Madoes.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Information can be anonymously sent to Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

