Perthshire school trashed and fire set off during overnight break-in

Perth and Kinross Council says it is “disappointed” after a Perthshire primary school was trashed during an overnight break-in.

St Madoes Primary School was targeted on Tuesday between midnight and 2am.

Youths allegedly broke through a window before stealing jotters from one of the classrooms.

It is understood the jotters were then used to start a bin fire outside the school.

Plants were also believed to have been thrown at the school, with one window seen boarded up on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended the scene and police are probing the incident.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The council is saddened and disappointed by the vandalism on St Madoes’ Primary School.

“We are making arrangements for the necessary repairs to the school and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about it to report this to the police or Crimestoppers.”

An SFRS spokesperson added: “We attended a fire near the school.

“One pump attended to extinguish a bin fire.”

Councillor ‘horrified’ after vandals target St Madoes school

Local councillor Angus Forbes said he was “horrified” to hear about the vandalism.

He told The Courier: “I was horrified to hear of this vandalism, St Madoes is largely unaffected by this sort of behaviour so it was a shock to hear that the school was targeted.

“Ultimately, this will cost public money to repair and it will potentially disrupt children’s learning opportunities.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to report it to the council or the police and I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice very soon “

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50am on Tuesday, April 2, officers received a report of a break-in and damage at a school on Sidlaw Terrace, St Madoes.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Information can be anonymously sent to Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.