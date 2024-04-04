Lane and slip-road closures during overnight roadworks on A9 in Perthshire

Drivers are being warned to expect lane and slip-road closures during roadworks on the A9 near Luncarty.

There will be closures at the junction overnight on Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9.

On April 8, the northbound slip road will be closed with one lane closed on the A9 for safety reasons.

The southbound on-slip will be closed on April 9, as will a southbound lane on the A9.

Restrictions will be in place between 8pm and 6am on the affected days.

The works, carried out by Bear Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland, are for safety improvements on the carriageway.

Diversion route during A9 roadworks

A signed diversion will be in place during the works.

The northbound off-slip diversion will see traffic continue northbound to the B9099 Stanley junction, across the overpass, and then back south on the A9.

For the northbound on-slip, traffic will be diverted south on the A9, before looping around the Inveralmond Roundabout at Perth.

The southbound on-slip diversion will see traffic go north on the A9 before taking the B9099 junction and then re-entering the A9 southbound.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s northwest representative, said “To ensure the safety of our local community and all road users, we are undertaking a comprehensive refresh of the Luncarty junction.

“This includes the replacement of all studs and road markings, along with a thorough cleaning of the kerbs.

“Visibility will be improved, enhancing safety, which is our top priority.”