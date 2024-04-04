Lane and slip-road closures during overnight roadworks on A9 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lane and slip-road closures during overnight roadworks on A9 in Perthshire

A diversion route has been set out.

By Kieran Webster
The A9 at Luncarty.
The A9 at Luncarty. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are being warned to expect lane and slip-road closures during roadworks on the A9 near Luncarty.

There will be closures at the junction overnight on Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9.

On April 8, the northbound slip road will be closed with one lane closed on the A9 for safety reasons.

The southbound on-slip will be closed on April 9, as will a southbound lane on the A9.

Restrictions will be in place between 8pm and 6am on the affected days.

The works, carried out by Bear Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland, are for safety improvements on the carriageway.

Diversion route during A9 roadworks

A signed diversion will be in place during the works.

The northbound off-slip diversion will see traffic continue northbound to the B9099 Stanley junction, across the overpass, and then back south on the A9.

For the northbound on-slip, traffic will be diverted south on the A9, before looping around the Inveralmond Roundabout at Perth.

The southbound A9 on-slip at Luncarty.
The southbound A9 on-slip at Luncarty. Image: Google Street View

The southbound on-slip diversion will see traffic go north on the A9 before taking the B9099 junction and then re-entering the A9 southbound.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s northwest representative, said “To ensure the safety of our local community and all road users, we are undertaking a comprehensive refresh of the Luncarty junction.

“This includes the replacement of all studs and road markings, along with a thorough cleaning of the kerbs.

“Visibility will be improved, enhancing safety, which is our top priority.”

