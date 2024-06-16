Blairgowrie anglers’ joy at purchase of River Ericht fishing rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie anglers’ joy at purchase of River Ericht fishing rights

Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Angling Association now owns rights for a four-mile stretch of river.

By Morag Lindsay
Peter Lock , David Hogg and Robert Kellie standing on river bank at Blairgowrie
Peter Lock , David Hogg and Robert Kellie are celebrating a milestone for fishing around Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of Scotland’s oldest angling clubs is celebrating its centenary with the purchase of the waters it has fished for generations.

The Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Angling Association has taken on the salmon fishing rights for a four-mile stretch of the Ericht.

Their section, on the Blairgowrie side of the river, will be named Macpherson Fishings after the family who sold it to them.

The late Sir William Macpherson – the clan chief and judge who led the Stephen Lawrence inquiry – was a lifelong supporter of the association.

And his children Jamie and Annie were determined that the river should belong to the people who love it most.

Sir William Alan Macpherson
The late Sir William Alan Macpherson of Cluny. Image: Clan Macpherson.

Jamie, the association’s honorary president, made the first cast on Saturday.

And a new Macpherson of Cluny salmon fly has been created by club president Sean Dornan to mark the occasion.

Salmon fishing fly
The new Macpherson of Cluny fly. Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied.

Jamie admitted neither he, nor his father, had ever landed a salmon on the Ericht.

But he said the family were honoured to pass the Blairgowrie fishing rights into the association’s safe hands.

“The fact that it coincided with the centenary year is a wonderful bonus,” he added.

Blairgowrie fishing has proud history and bright future

Next Monday, June 24, is the 100th anniversary of the Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Angling Association.

However, its roots go much deeper.

River Ericht through Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie anglers now own the local fishing rights. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It grew out of an older gentlemen’s fishing club which started in 1840.

And the centenary year finds it in good health with around 300 members.

“We’re one of the few with a growing membership,” said committee member Peter Lock, 70.

“We offer free membership for juniors to try and encourage the younger ones to take it up.”

Peter Lock standing among greenery beside River Ericht
Peter Lock. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sadly – in common with rivers everywhere – salmon numbers are heading in the opposite direction.

Former president David Hogg, 75, joined as a junior in 1962 and remembers “salmon streaming through” Blairgowrie when the river was in spate.

“They reckon 10,000 salmon went up the river one year,” he added.

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Angling Association is doing its bit.

It has operated a strict catch and release policy for some time to give species the best chance of flourishing.

But there are still decent sized specimens coming through – and plenty of other fish too.

David Hogg standing among greenery beside River Ericht
David Hogg. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of the lady members landed a 4lb rainbow trout just the other day.

And as most anglers will tell you, catching a fish is only a tiny part of the experience.

‘This is our stress relief, our mental health’

River convener Robert Kellie regularly encounters otters, dippers and all kinds of birds and animals while he’s fishing at Blairgowrie.

But the Ericht holds a deeper magic.

“I’ve had a few hard patches in my life,” said Robert, 64.

“If didn’t have the fishing I don’t know what I would have done.

Robert Kellie standing among greenery beside River Ericht
Robert Kellie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“A lot of us work hard all week and this is our stress relief, our mental health.”

The move will allow the association to safeguard the health of the Ericht by keeping it clean and doing work along the banks, including planting trees.

And Robert says he and his friends are thrilled to become the river’s newest caretakers.

“It’s something for the whole of Blairgowrie to be proud of,” he said.

“We all want to make sure there’s a future for the river.”

