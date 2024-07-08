Search for driver who left scene of A90 crash between Dundee and Perth

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

The one-car crash happened near Inchture at around 12.25pm on Saturday.

It involved a grey Peugeot 3008.

Constable Conor Lees of the Perth Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver, as we want to ensure they are safe and well.

“I would ask the driver, or anyone with information to please get in touch.

“If you think you can help, please contact us via 101 quoting incident number 1450 of July 6.”