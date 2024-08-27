Last of the working man’s pubs in Coupar Angus staying just as it is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last of the working man’s pubs in Coupar Angus staying just as it is

The Victoria Inn has a new landlord, but very little else is changing at this Perthshire institution

By Morag Lindsay
Raj Joshi behind bar with Andy Strike seated enjoying pint
Raj Joshi behind the bar at the Victoria Inn in Coupar Angus with regular Andy Strike. Image: Elliot Cansfield.

The Victoria Inn in Coupar Angus is not a gastropub. It’s not a wine bar. Or a cocktail bar. And it’s not one of those fancy real ale taprooms.

The Victoria Inn in Coupar Angus is what used to be called a working man’s pub.

And the new landlord says that’s the way it’s going to stay.

Raj Joshi has just taken over the reins of the Vic, on the town’s Gray Street, after the last tenant retired due to health.

It’s good news for regulars, who had feared their local might shut, or – and this was almost as scary – change.

And it’s good news for owner George McIntosh, who says his pub couldn’t be in safer hands.

It’s a big moment for Raj too.

George McIntosh and Raj Joshi behind the Victoria Inn bar
George McIntosh and Raj Joshi at the Victoria Inn in Coupar Angus. Image: Elliot Cansfield

The 57-year-old says the Victoria Inn is where he found his welcome when he moved to Coupar Angus two and a half years ago.

He’s from Dundee, but spent 30-odd years in London, much of it working as a manager in duty free at Gatwick Airport, before moving back to Scotland after the pandemic.

“I came in here one day and they took me in straight away,” said Raj.

“It’s been my local ever since.”

He hadn’t planned to run a pub in his semi-early-retirement. But George asked him if he fancied taking it on, and he realised he did.

Victoria Inn exterior
The Victoria Inn on the corner of Gray Street, Coupar Angus. Image: DC Thomson.

Raj feels he owes it to the Vic and to his pals here to give it a go.

“There’s nowhere else like this left in the town,” he added.

“We’ve got to keep it going for the people who depend on it.”

Victoria Inn one of last survivors of Coupar Angus licensed trade

Raj says anyone who hasn’t visited the Vic for a while might notice a few subtle changes.

He’s stepped up the hygiene and cleanliness. He’s going to replace the carpet and the sign outside. And he’ll be putting on karaoke and quiz nights in the lounge.

But the pool table and dart board are staying. Prices are staying at £4 a pint and £3 a nip. And the Vic will continue to cater for its bread and butter clientele.

George McIntosh watching Russel Fleming play pool at the Victoria Inn, Coupar Angus
George with Vic regular Russell Fleming at the pool table. Image: Elliot Cansfield

George, who ran the pub himself for many years and still stays above the shop, says the Victoria Inn is one of a dying breed of old-fashioned, no-frills watering holes.

He reels off the names of the pubs in the town when he came to Coupar Angus in the 1990s – “the Atholl, the Royal, the Mason’s, the Strathmore Arms…”

They’re all closed now. And only the Vic, and the more upmarket Red House Hotel remain.

“There’s still a place for pubs like this, if they’re properly run,” said George.

Vic remains yuppy-free

Ian Forsyth, 61, can be found at the bar most days.

“The Vic has always been my pub, he says.

Ian Forsyth seated at Victoria Inn bar
Vic regular Ian Forsyth. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“It’s a working man’s pub. It’s not been yuppified.

“There’s pubs shutting willy-nilly. We need to hold on to places like this.”

Retired telecoms engineer Andy Spike, 63, is another who says the Victoria Inn fills an important need in the Coupar Angus community.

“I come in every day for the craic and a couple of pints,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for this place, men like myself would have nowhere else to go.”

