Blairgowrie High School shut due to water pipe ‘failure’

Blairgowrie High School has been closed to pupils due to a “failure” in a water pipe.

The building will remain shut on Monday while the issue is fixed.

It has not yet been confirmed if the school will reopen on Tuesday.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Blairgowrie High School will be closed (on Monday) due to a failure in a major water pipe to the school.

“Parents/carers have been notified directly by the school and further updates will be shared during tomorrow as they become available.

“Further information will be sent in the morning about online learning resources for pupils.”