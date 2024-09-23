Inside Dundee fire control room as Storm Babet wreaked havoc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Dundee fire control room as Storm Babet wreaked havoc

"A few calls from that time will stay with me forever."

By Andrew Robson
Firefighters tackling Storm Babet in Dundee and fire control call handler Louise Kettles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
A Dundee fire control room operator has recalled the “overwhelming challenge” of handling emergency calls during Storm Babet.

Louise Kettles, from Perth, is one of more than 50 firefighter control staff members based at the Scottish Fire and Rescue service control room in Dundee.

The law graduate switched careers in 2022 and was part of the team that managed thousands of emergency calls during Storm Babet last year.

She says some of the calls she took during those few days will “stay with me forever”.

Storm Babet ‘unlike anything I’ve experienced before’

Speaking just ahead of the year’s anniversary of the storm, Louise told The Courier: “It was an extremely busy time for us with calls constantly coming in.

“No one got a chance to blink.

“The scale of the disaster was beyond anything I had experienced before.

“You can speak to people at their absolute worst on this job but a calm comes over you as you take control of the situation.

“Our role is to reassure the public while firefighters get to the scene.

“A few calls from that time will stay with me forever.

Firefighters helping residents in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“It was a devastating time for so many who had their houses destroyed, but I like to think we made a difference.

“I left that day feeling that we’d made a real difference.

“Although we weren’t wading through the floods, we still had an important role to play.

“Despite the overwhelming challenge, we all worked together and gave our best to serve our community.”

Louise swapped law for fire service control room

Lousie, a Dundee University graduate, previously worked with an overseas law firm before joining the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The 36-year-old added: “I had a great job, but I knew I was not making the kind of impact I wanted to.

“I have always admired emergency service workers but thought it was too late for me to make a change.

“I grew up surrounded by people in the fire service but I didn’t think climbing ladders was for me.

Louise Kettles the SFRS control room operator who talked about Storm Babet
Louise now handles fire calls in Dundee. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
The Macalpine Road fire station. Image: Google Street View

“However, when I saw the opening in the control room I thought, ‘Why not?’

“It’s the best job in the world, it’s very rewarding and I love what I do.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting for fire control staff across its centres, including at Macalpine Road in Dundee.

Louise hopes others will follow in her footsteps, adding: “People are often afraid of changes, but if you feel a calling to help others, don’t hold back.

“The work we do in emergency services is tough, but it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Conversation