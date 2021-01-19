Lessons from lockdown: Dundee and Fife schools reflect on home-schooling in Education Scotland book

Schools in Dundee and Fife have been celebrated for their ‘inspiring’ lockdown learning which helped pupils cope with the challenges of the pandemic.
Education Scotland has shared a collection 100 of lockdown stories from across the education system called ‘What Scotland Learned’.
It includes the adventures of local children who created their own newspaper for their community and completed scavenger hunts to stay active.
