Grove Academy lifts its fifth green Eco Flag

Grove Academy has raised its fifth Eco-Schools green flag.

The Dundee secondary school was given the environmental award in recognition of its commitment to the programme’s Learning for Sustainability scheme.

Keep Scotland Beautiful, which runs Eco-Schools, commended Grove’s work over the last few years.

It said it was a “joy to read how the pupils, the school, and the local community have been getting involved” with its Eco-Schools journey.

The school’s eco-coordinator Mary Holligan outlined how the school met the aims of Eco-Schools, built around the 17 sustainable development goals the world is trying to meet by 2030.

She said: “Every department at Grove Academy supports aspects of LfS that help our pupils become better informed global citizens.

“We have a commitment to social justice and improving our own health and well-being, as well as that of our planet.

“We offer opportunities for engagement in getting your hands dirty in our school grounds and community gardens, in tackling racism and sexism, learning about the refugee crisis and the circular economy.

“Pupils learn about Fairtrade and where their food comes from, consider the ethics of shopping.”

Pupils on the school’s eco-group, she said, keep a record of the school’s achievements, create action plans, set challenges and identify areas for improvement.

She added: “We need to think about what the next two years of our journey will look like.

“Knowing Grove pupils and staff, there will be plenty more examples of good practice.”