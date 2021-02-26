Bursary scheme aimed at recruiting more science and technology teachers to continue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A scheme aimed at encouraging more people to train as secondary school teachers in science and technology subjects is to continue, the Scottish Government has announced.

The STEM bursary scheme will make 150 bursaries available to career changers who decide to train as secondary teachers in high-demand roles in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Successful applicants will receive a £20,000 bursary in the next academic year while studying for a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

STEM subjects, which include physics, chemistry, maths, computing science, technical education and home economics, are among those where there is the greatest demand for teachers.

Skills Development Scotland will open the bursary scheme for applications on 5 April, 2021.

“Teaching is recognised as an attractive profession”

Speaking about the scheme, Education Secretary John Swinney said: “The success of the scheme demonstrates that teaching is recognised as an attractive profession and I am pleased that we will once again be providing bursaries of £20,000 to career changers to support teacher training in certain STEM subjects where demand is at its greatest.

“One hundred and fifty bursaries were awarded during the 2020/21 scheme.

“Those that decide to apply for the bursaries will step into a rewarding and exciting new career.”

Mr Swinney also said the scheme would help young people in Scotland become more involved in these subjects in the future.

He added: “We need fresh talent that can share their passion and wealth of expertise with young people.

“STEM is an integral part of our future economic and social development, and education, training and lifelong learning have a critical role to play in enthusing and encouraging everyone to build a strong base of STEM skills and knowledge.”

Paul McGuiness, Skills Development Scotland’s national training programmes performance and operations manager, said: “As we adapt to a new economic environment, there’s increased focus on the support available to help people switch careers and adapt their skills and experience.

“The STEM bursary represents a huge encouragement to those considering teaching STEM subjects – helping to attract talented individuals with the knowledge, skills and talents to support the learning of our young people.”

“The bursary has made it all possible”

The scheme first opened in April 2018 and was expanded from 100 to 150 places last year.

One of those who has taken advantage is Jo Neilson, who is undertaking a PGDE in home economics at Dundee University.

She said: “Having a young family, I couldn’t figure out how I could find the time to do the teacher training.

“The bursary has made it all possible – giving me the financial security and confidence to change careers, allowing me the chance to pursue this long-held dream to become a teacher.”

Jo, who has done her first school placement already, also works part-time at a cook school and spent several years in the hospitality industry and as a PA.

She explained: “I always had a passion for home economics, and I knew I had the right set of skills.

“The industry experience – alongside my cook school work and Girlguiding volunteering – has reaffirmed how much I enjoy building positive relationships with young people and bringing lessons to life with my passion for the subject and real-life examples.”