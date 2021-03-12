Home school survey: Parents give us their verdict on remote learning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Home learning will be over today for most children, with all primary school pupils back in class from Monday.

It will continue until the Easter holidays for secondary school pupils, most of whom will get only a day or two in school a week until the end of this month.

With children having had between six and 12 weeks of remote learning, depending on their age, we asked parents and carers about the provision and how we coped.