News / Schools & Family

Defibrillators in Tayside and Fife: Here’s where you can find lifesaving kits

Would you know how to save your child’s life in an emergency? Find out where the nearest defibrillators are to you in Tayside and Fife.
By Rebecca McCurdy
August 3 2021, 4.58pm
In the event of a cardiac arrest, an automated external defibrillator (AED) can increase a casualty’s chance of survival by around 10%, according to St John’s Ambulance.

However in an emergency, using the potentially lifesaving equipment can be a scary thought.

Footballer Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland highlighted again how vital the equipment can be.

Blairgowrie rugby players also saved their teammate Hamish Bell last month after he suffered cardiac arrest while playing.

There are 41 schools across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross which have defibrillators located at or within close proximity to the school gates. Fife Council did not respond to our freedom of information request for the schools which have access to the equipment.

Use our interactive map to find out whether your child’s school is equipped with the equipment.

Our interactive map includes details of the schools which have the defibrillators located at or close to the school gates.

Also included, are the locations of all defibrillators registered with the Scottish Ambulance Service in Tayside and Fife communities.

Does my child’s school have the use of a defibrillator?

Where are the community defibrillators?

Search for your nearest defibrillator by your town or postcode…

Worried about how to use a defibrillator? We have spoken to first aid experts who want to help families build their confidence in using defibrillators.

