Thunder snow, chaos and a White Christmas: Remembering Tayside and Fife’s brutal 2010 winter a decade on

by Blair Dingwall
November 28 2020, 2.19pm Updated: November 30 2020, 6.39pm
© SuppliedA woman struggling home from the shops in Stanley during the 2010 winter.
A walker struggling home from the shops in Stanley during the epic winter of 2010.

Exactly ten years ago, almost 1ft of snow landed in areas of Tayside and Fife overnight. It was the first sign of things to come, with locals enduring more than a month of freezing Arctic conditions.

A driver trying to push her car back on to the road on the M90 Perth to Bridge of Earn road on November 28 2010.
A car leaving the A9 heading towards Crieff Road, Perth.

The winter of 2010-11 has gone down as one of the toughest and most chaotic in living memory for people across Tayside and Fife.

Huge piles of snow entomb cars on Auchterarder High Street.
An abandoned car blocks the inside lane of the westbound carriageway of the A90 near Glencarse.
While schools were closed, roads shut and events cancelled; many still have fond memories of 2010’s White Christmas, of snowball fights, sledging and trudging through fresh morning snow on daily dog walks.

A snowy scene with St Leonard-in-the-Fields Church in the background at South Inch, Perth.
It wasn't all bad..Children having fun sledging at the North Inch, Perth, thanks to the snow.
It wasn’t all bad..Children having fun at the North Inch, Perth, thanks to the snow.

While the ten years since have seen some pretty harsh winters, including 2018’s Beast from the East, nothing has really come close to the events of a decade ago.

With the Covid-19 pandemic sure to bring another tough winter for us all, we’ve looked out some of our old photographs from the 2010 winter.

A driver lucky enough to get a team of willing helpers to get him out of deep snow on Caird Avenue, Dundee.
People and vehicles stranded on the M90 south of Perth after a lorry jack-knifed in heavy snow.
A car stuck in snow at Strathmore Avenue.
Dundee University medical students (from left) Alex Dean (21), Fiona Stark (21), Russ Reynolds (20) and Laura Fotheringall (20) make snow angels on Dundee’s Law.
An artistic resident on Well Street, Cupar, crafted a VW Beetle out of snow and ice.
It all started exactly ten years ago…with thunder snow

A phenomenon known as “thunder snow” battered Tayside on November 28 2010; bringing storms and between 8in and 10in of the white stuff to the likes of Dundee and Perth.

Roads were blocked by trapped cars and jack-knifed lorries with electricity also cut off to homes.

A house on Jeanfield Road, Perth, becomes a black-and white layer cake of icicles.
A minibus stuck in snow facing oncoming traffic on the M90 between Perth and Bridge of Earn.
By November 30 residents across Tayside and Fife were being told to “stay home, stay safe and stay warm” as 3,600 properties were left without power.

This striking image issued by Dundee University, taken by the NASA satellite Terra, shows the UK completely covered in snow in December 2010.
Snow in Scotland causes havoc. Diane Harper and daughter Shannon (8) walking in the snow on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

NHS Tayside quickly moved to an emergency service, cancelling all non-urgent surgeries and outpatient clinics; forcing the health board to reschedule 8,000 appointments in total.

Many were left unable to travel to work due to snow and ice, with local authorities including Perth and Kinross Council even calling off bin collections as staff focused on clearing and gritting efforts.

Former DCT Media photographer Gordon Robbie took aerial pictures of Tayside covered in snow in December 2010. This photos shows Dundee’s two football stadiums.
Snow on Kinpurnie Tower, Newtyle, in December 2010.
A snow-covered Dundee.
Snow-covered Perth.

Before December had even arrived, the AA said it had been called to some 20,000 breakdowns across the UK.

The road conditions were so bad that on December 1, a man in his 60s had to be airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in a Royal Navy helicopter for treatment after slipping and injuring his hip in Crieff.

Snow persisted into December

Mookie the cat quite at home in the snow.
Pupils at Ardvreck School in Crieff enjoy the snow.

As December neared, the snow persisted and travel chaos became a daily occurrence with trains and buses regularly called off due to the Arctic conditions. The weather also affected flights across the UK, including those to and from Dundee Airport.

Snow storms wreaked havoc across Dundee. Here, Fountainbleau Drive residents grappled with the snow.
© RAF
Typhoons and Tornados continued flying in the snow at Leuchars.
Making the most of the winter weather was snowboarder Mark Johnston, who was flying high near Ravenscraig Castle, Kirkcaldy.
The quickest way to cross the Tay Road Bridge was by walking at times.

Mail was affected, football matches called off, burials were made impossible and deliveries of fuel caused anxiety and panic buying. Some local brides even had to delay their weddings.

Elsewhere farmers suffered as agricultural buildings collapsed under the weight of snowfall. Wildlife also suffered as animals fought for survival in the freezing conditions.

The River Earn south of Perth.
Pupils from Torbain Primary School in Kirkcaldy take pot shots at our photographer.

As the winter weather dragged on through December, some schools were closed for as long as a week at a time and the Tay Road Bridge was closed to traffic on more than one occasion.

Community spirit shone through

Much like we have seen throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as locals faced unprecedented struggles, acts of kindness and tales of community spirit emerged almost daily across Tayside and Fife.

People in Perth and Dundee offered shelter to travellers left stranded due to chaos on the roads, and Good Samaritans came to the aid of the elderly and vulnerable by going on shopping trips for neighbours and clearing paths.

Forfar landowner Duncan Robertson on a snow mountain at Redmyre during the 2010 winter
Readers sent in their impressive photographs of the wintry weather. Pictured is Peter Sayers of Auchterhouse.
Fiona Watson and Kennith Watson/Jennifer Paterson and Connor Paterson zoom down Ceres Cresent in Barnhill, Dundee.

Social media pages were also set up as locals pulled together.

Low of -21.3C recorded in Scotland

It was the coldest December the UK had experienced since records began. Problems with snow and ice endured until late January.

Sledging in fields between Redgorton and Battleby, near Luncarty.
Some were more excited by the snow than others…
Frozen bins by side of a road in Aberuthven.

The lowest temperature of the winter season was recorded at -21.3C at Altnaharra in the Highlands on January 8, 2011.