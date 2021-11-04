Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How NHS Tayside has inspired a new plan across Scotland to slash A&E waiting times

By Alasdair Clark
November 4 2021, 4.19pm
NHS Tayside has inspired a new plan to cut waiting times.

New guidance to cut the numbers of people in A&E departments has been issued by the government to tackle record-long waiting times.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has announced the new policy of “redirection” at emergency departments across Scotland.

Instead of being treated in A&E those who could receive better care elsewhere will be redirected.

But the policy has been in place at NHS Tayside hospitals since 1998, and the new Scottish Government guidance is based in part of its success.

NHS Tayside inspires Scotland-wide policy

A&E units in Tayside, such as the one of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, are some of the best performing in the UK, regularly meeting the government’s target of 95% of patients being seen within four hours of arriving at A&E.

Ninewells saw over 91% of patients in A&E within the government’s four hour target in September. This compared to an average of 71% across Scotland.

Whilst the hospital has struggled to meet the target in recent months, it continues to see over 90% of patients within four hours – well above most other departments in Scotland.

NHS Tayside says as well as the dedication of its staff, the health board’s performance is also down to its long-standing policy of redirection.

NHS Tayside’s emergency departments are consistently the best performing units in mainland UK

Dr Alison White, NHS Tayside

Dr Alison White, NHS Tayside’s emergency department clinical lead, said the health board’s current weekly performance was around 94%.

“NHS Tayside’s Emergency Departments (EDs) are consistently the best performing units in mainland UK,” she said.

“This is due to the efforts of our dedicated staff within the EDs in Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells but also involves wider multi-disciplinary teams providing urgent access to services right across the organisation including our colleagues in out-of-hours, primary care and the health and social care partnerships and Scottish Ambulance Service.”

How A&E redirection works in NHS Tayside

Speaking about how doctors use the redirection policy, Dr White explained: “Patients who present at our EDs with minor illness or injury are assessed early by a senior doctor or nurse to ensure that they do not require emergency care before they are redirected to the most appropriate service.

“This ensures that patients are seen by the best person for their needs and also ensures our specialist staff can see those needing emergency treatment as quickly as possible.”

Knowing where to get the right care in the right place can ensure that people are treated promptly and efficiently

Dr Alison White

Before the pandemic, around five to 10% of patients attending emergency departments were redirected.

Dr White said this most commonly happened in cases where patients had minor ailments like toothache.

Patients redirected

“Prior to the pandemic, around five to 10% of patients attending our emergency departments were redirected to more appropriate services following this assessment.

“In which case the patient would be advised to contact their own dentist or the emergency dental service through NHS 24,” Dr White said.

Meanwhile, those with mild urinary tract infections would be redirected for treatment by medication from a community pharmacy or GP rather than specialist A&E medics.

The Accident and Emergency Department at Ninewells Hospital

Dr White added: “We also operate a very effective Flow Navigation Centre (FNC) with real-time professional to professional consultations to ensure the appropriate use of services.

“Our FNC is staffed by senior ED clinical decision makers who take up to 35,000 calls a year from Scottish Ambulance Service, Perth Royal Infirmary ED, minor injury units and GPs as well as calls from patients to NHS 24 which are routed to the FNC for assessment.

“This means that consultants and other senior clinicians can provide professional advice to other clinical colleagues, to help prevent unnecessary attendances or admissions to hospital.

Humza Yousaf hopes the plan will cut waiting times

“Clinicians also assess patients over the phone or by video call and book them into an appointed time slot at ED, redirect to another service or give advice for self-management as appropriate.

“This is part of the new system of managing patients through NHS 24 who require urgent care which is not life threatening.

The FNC redirects 38% of the calls its receives, Dr White said, pointing out how this saves resources and prevents patients making an unnecessary journey and wait in hospital.

91% of patients were seen within four hours at Ninewells in September

“Knowing where to get the right care in the right place can ensure that people are treated promptly and efficiently.

“If someone is unsure if they should come to the Emergency Department they should call NHS 24 on 111 so that they can be directed to the most appropriate service for their needs,” she added.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “By adopting a consistent approach across Scotland, we can reduce delays in assessment and treatment, prevent overcrowding in emergency departments and ultimately release doctors to deliver emergency care to those who really need it.”

‘Nearly every ambulance in Fife’ parked outside A&E claims MSP

