News Scotland

Tesco strike: Union claims Scottish stores could face Christmas shortages

By Neil Henderson
December 6 2021, 7.13pm
Strike action set to hit Tesco stores across Scotland in the lead up to Christmas.

A union claims Scottish Tesco stores could face shortages this Christmas after some workers voted to strike over pay.

Staff including warehouse workers and HGV drivers based at the firm’s distribution depot in Livingston – which provides stock to shops across Scotland – are set to walk out.

Unite says the industrial action could also disrupt online orders.

But Tesco – which has eight outlets across Dundee, four in Perth, four in the Dunfermline area and several others across Tayside and Fife – insists it will put plans in place in an effort to ensure all supplies reach stores as normal.

Pay offer ‘derisory’ says union

Unite the union has branded the retail giant’s 4% pay offer as “derisory” with members due to walk out from Monday December 20.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “Tesco is a multi-billion-pounds profitable company built on the back of our members.

“We are talking about the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer and the best they offer their workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic is a real-terms pay cut.

Unite always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full support to our members based in Livingston until this dispute is resolved.”

Union bosses are predicting empty shelves.

Willie Thomson, Unite regional officer, said: “It’s time Tesco rewarded its exceptionally hard working and loyal workforce in distribution.

“The workers have kept us fed throughout this pandemic and, after contributing to the exceptional profits of Tesco, they fully deserve a significant pay rise.

Tesco needs to put its customers and workforce first, settle this dispute or risk shortages over the festive period.”

Contingency plans in place

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers.

“The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this, and is one of the highest awards made within our distribution business in the last 25 years, building on our highly competitive pay and rewards package.

“We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action.

“We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts.

“We have worked hard to deliver Christmas for our customers and are confident we will be able to fulfil our plans.”

