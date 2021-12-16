Five Christmas shopping tips to make sure you bag the best online deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scots have been given new tips on how to avoid over-spending as the busiest online Christmas shopping period gets under way.

Advice Direct Scotland has issued the top tips to help customers make sure they are getting the best price and not missing out on potential savings.

The national advice centre is advising locals in Tayside and Fife to shop around and make sure they factor in things like delivery fees.

They have also advised paying by credit card if possible, with consumers given greater protection if they shop this way online.

The charity is running a ‘Countdown to Christmas’ campaign across social media, with handy tips for consumers.

“By understanding how retailers market their products to consumers online, shoppers can avoid being drawn into hasty purchases, and make informed and cost-effective decisions,” they said.

Customers are being told to be aware of how retailers tailor their website to promote offers based on past purchasers, as well paying search engines to make sure they are appear at the top of search results.

But shopping online comes with benefits too, Advice Direct Scotland said, with Scots enjoying more rights such as the ability to return most goods purchased online within 14 days for a full refund.

Bumper online shopping week expected

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “This is expected to be a bumper online shopping week for retailers as Scots get ready for Christmas.

“There are many ways for consumers to ensure they get a bargain when shopping online over the festive period, which makes the experience even more worthwhile and avoids over-spending.

“Don’t forget to shop around – there may be other websites that offer the same products for less.

It’s always worth remembering that you have more rights online than in store Colin Mathieson

“If possible, and if you are able to pay off your card balance, putting purchases for more expensive items on a credit card will also provide additional consumer protection.

“And it’s always worth remembering that you have more rights online than in store.

“Help is available for anyone in Scotland who wants impartial and practical advice from consumeradvice.scot.”