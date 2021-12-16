Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five Christmas shopping tips to make sure you bag the best online deal

By Alasdair Clark
December 16 2021, 3.31pm
It's expected to be a bumper year for Christmas shopping
It's expected to be a bumper year for Christmas shopping.

Scots have been given new tips on how to avoid over-spending as the busiest online Christmas shopping period gets under way.

Advice Direct Scotland has issued the top tips to help customers make sure they are getting the best price and not missing out on potential savings.

The national advice centre is advising locals in Tayside and Fife to shop around and make sure they factor in things like delivery fees.

They have also advised paying by credit card if possible, with consumers given greater protection if they shop this way online.

The charity is running a ‘Countdown to Christmas’ campaign across social media, with handy tips for consumers.

“By understanding how retailers market their products to consumers online, shoppers can avoid being drawn into hasty purchases, and make informed and cost-effective decisions,” they said.

Customers are being told to be aware of how retailers tailor their website to promote offers based on past purchasers, as well paying search engines to make sure they are appear at the top of search results.

But shopping online comes with benefits too, Advice Direct Scotland said, with Scots enjoying more rights such as the ability to return most goods purchased online within 14 days for a full refund.

Bumper online shopping week expected

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “This is expected to be a bumper online shopping week for retailers as Scots get ready for Christmas.

“There are many ways for consumers to ensure they get a bargain when shopping online over the festive period, which makes the experience even more worthwhile and avoids over-spending.

“Don’t forget to shop around – there may be other websites that offer the same products for less.

It’s always worth remembering that you have more rights online than in store

Colin Mathieson

“If possible, and if you are able to pay off your card balance, putting purchases for more expensive items on a credit card will also provide additional consumer protection.

“And it’s always worth remembering that you have more rights online than in store.

“Help is available for anyone in Scotland who wants impartial and practical advice from consumeradvice.scot.

