31-year-old accused of murdering Fife man Ean Coutts and 28 other charges

By Kirsty McIntosh
December 16 2021, 3.37pm
Ean Coutts
The remains of Ean Coutts were found at the Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of Ean Coutts.

David Barnes made no plea when he appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have murdered Mr Coutts, whose body was found in a Glenrothes Industrial estate last September.

In total, Barnes faces 29 charges.

Mr Coutts Kinglassie home.

The petition alleged eleven counts of thefts, two by opening a lockfast place, and nine of fraud.

Five attempted frauds and an attempt to open a lockfast place were alleged.

The remaining charges were an attempt to defeat the ends of justice and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

His case was continued for further examination and Barnes was remanded in custody.

Never reported missing

Mr Coutts remains were found at Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, on September 27, 2020.

After his body was found in a remote area of the industrial estate, the police alerted the families of Allan Bryant Jnr, missing since 2003, and Kenny Jones, missing since 1998.

However the 61-year-old’s identity was not revealed until January, following the release of a facial reconstruction by experts at Liverpool John Moores University.

Ean Coutts facial reconstruction
The facial reconstruction

Mr Coutts lived in Kinglassie for 20 years before his disappearance.

Locals said he had not been seen in the village since 2019, although he was not reported missing.

